Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro case leak confirms triple-camera rumors

Samsung’s next generation Galaxy Note flagship usually unwraps in August. But this time around, it is widely rumored to launch on August 10. Also, leaks have suggested that there will be two Galaxy Note devices in 2019. The speculations are over Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro, which will offer different screen sizes and possibly 5G support for the Pro model.

Until the official launch, we are likely to see many leaks and rumors about the anticipated Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro flagship smartphones. Previously, we came across some 3D concept renders, anticipated specifications, and now there are alleged Galaxy Note 10 Pro case images.

The alleged Galaxy Note 10 Pro silicone case images by a tipster (via GSMArena) suggests that the rear panel might actually pack a vertical triple camera setup. Also, we can expect a separate cutout likely for the LED flash and heart rate/blood pressure sensors. Interestingly, the cutout at the top appears for an IR sensor, while the bottom includes S-Pen, charging port, speaker grill cutouts with an additional circular one, which might be for mic and not for 3.5mm audio port, since it is too tiny.

Previously leaked key specifications and model numbers of the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Pro suggested that Samsung might also ditch the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and offer an in-display fingerprint scanner. The 45W fast charging support is likely too. Talking about the specifications, the Galaxy Note 10 will offer a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. The device will reportedly come with a 128GB storage option, which will be the base variant. The rumors are that it will offer a 4,170mAh battery.

The Galaxy Note 10 Pro model, on the other hand, could offer a slightly bigger 6.8-inch Super AMOLED panel. The handset might arrive with a standard 256GB storage with options going up to 1TB. Similar to the Galaxy Note 10, the Pro variant might too offer the same 4,170mAh battery.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

Project D1 is developing SM-N970 and SM-N971. A few reports claim that the SM-N970 is Samsung Galaxy Note 10e’s model number. It is likely that the top end Galaxy Note 10 series phones will pack Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9825. If we are to believe rumors and leaks, the handsets will feature a triple rear camera setup.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Display 6.3-inch QHD+ OS Android 9 Pie Processor Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 10MP Battery Capacity 4,500mAh Connectivity 2G,3G,4G

Story Timeline