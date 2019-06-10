The Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro are the highly anticipated flagship smartphones to launch. Rumored specifications include a quad camera setup, bigger battery with fast wireless charging and more. It was earlier reported that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10-series will come with 45W fast charging support. But a new report hints that Samsung will cap the charging speed at 25W.

Max Weinback, a senior developer at XDA Developers tweeted saying that the 45W fast charging tech will be seen on the Galaxy A90. It makes sense as last year Samsung CEO DJ Koh mentioned that the company will bring flagship features to the mid-range smartphones first. It is important to note that that rumor talks about the Galaxy Note 10 Pro, and not the regular Galaxy Note 10. The Note 10 Pro could come with a 4,500mAh battery, whereas the Note 10 could feature a 3,400mAh battery.

According to my source, the Note 10 Pro will only have 25w charging, not the 45w previously leaked. The A90 is getting the 45w charging previously written about. — Max Weinbach (@mweinbachXDA) June 8, 2019

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 expected specifications, launch date

So far, have come across leaked 360-degree renders of the smartphone showing off its design in full glory. Both the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro are likely to come with a single front camera with center aligned punch-hole. The regular Galaxy Note 10 could feature triple rear cameras. The “Pro” model, on the other hand, will get an extra camera which will be a ToF depth sensor. The setup is likely to the same as the current Galaxy S10-series – three 12-megapixel sensors. You will get a primary camera with a standard wide-angle lens, a telephoto and ultra wide angle lens.

Rumors have also hinted that the Galaxy Note 10 series won’t feature physical buttons for power, volume and Bixby. Instead, it could feature a pressure sensitive button like the HTC U12+. Just like the Galaxy S10 5G the Galaxy Note 10 5G is also expected. It will reportedly be sold in the US, South Korea and other markets where 5G is available. The Galaxy Note 10 is rumored to be unveiled on August 10.