comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro to come with 25W fast charging support
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro to come with 25W fast charging support: Report
News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro to come with 25W fast charging support: Report

News

A new rumor brings some disappointing news related to the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 Pro. The smartphone could support 25W fast charging, compared to the earlier rumored 45W fast charging tech.

  • Published: June 10, 2019 4:25 PM IST
samsung galaxy note 10 render 2

The Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro are the highly anticipated flagship smartphones to launch. Rumored specifications include a quad camera setup, bigger battery with fast wireless charging and more. It was earlier reported that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10-series will come with 45W fast charging support. But a new report hints that Samsung will cap the charging speed at 25W.

Max Weinback, a senior developer at XDA Developers tweeted saying that the 45W fast charging tech will be seen on the Galaxy A90. It makes sense as last year Samsung CEO DJ Koh mentioned that the company will bring flagship features to the mid-range smartphones first. It is important to note that that rumor talks about the Galaxy Note 10 Pro, and not the regular Galaxy Note 10. The Note 10 Pro could come with a 4,500mAh battery, whereas the Note 10 could feature a 3,400mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 expected specifications, launch date

So far, have come across leaked 360-degree renders of the smartphone showing off its design in full glory. Both the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro are likely to come with a single front camera with center aligned punch-hole. The regular Galaxy Note 10 could feature triple rear cameras. The “Pro” model, on the other hand, will get an extra camera which will be a ToF depth sensor. The setup is likely to the same as the current Galaxy S10-series – three 12-megapixel sensors. You will get a primary camera with a standard wide-angle lens, a telephoto and ultra wide angle lens.

Rumors have also hinted that the Galaxy Note 10 series won’t feature physical buttons for power, volume and Bixby. Instead, it could feature a pressure sensitive button like the HTC U12+. Just like the Galaxy S10 5G the Galaxy Note 10 5G is also expected. It will reportedly be sold in the US, South Korea and other markets where 5G is available. The Galaxy Note 10 is rumored to be unveiled on August 10.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 10, 2019 4:25 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Galaxy Note 10 Pro fast charging speed may be disappointing
News
Galaxy Note 10 Pro fast charging speed may be disappointing
Infinix Hot 7 Pro launched in India: Price, features

News

Infinix Hot 7 Pro launched in India: Price, features

Flipkart Knock-Out Offers on Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Honor

Deals

Flipkart Knock-Out Offers on Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Honor

Apple Days on Amazon India: Up to Rs 23,000 off on iPhones

Deals

Apple Days on Amazon India: Up to Rs 23,000 off on iPhones

Asus 6Z gets new firmware update

News

Asus 6Z gets new firmware update

Most Popular

OnePlus 7 Review

Nokia 2.2 First Impressions

HP Spectre X360 Review

MarQ 43-inch full-HD Android TV Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Galaxy Note 10 Pro fast charging speed may be disappointing

Amazon, Facebook, Google most trusted Internet brands in India: Report

Infinix Hot 7 Pro launched in India: Price, features

Google earned whopping $4.7 billion from news in 2018: Report

Asus 6Z gets new firmware update

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

Related Topics

Related Stories

Galaxy Note 10 Pro fast charging speed may be disappointing

News

Galaxy Note 10 Pro fast charging speed may be disappointing
Samsung Galaxy Fold release date surface online

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold release date surface online
Samsung Galaxy S10+ gets May security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ gets May security patch
Samsung to launch 3 smartphones in India: Report

News

Samsung to launch 3 smartphones in India: Report
Samsung Summer Sale: Here are top deals

Deals

Samsung Summer Sale: Here are top deals

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart Knock-Out Offers Sale: Poco f1, Redmi Go, Redmi 7S सहित कई स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिल रही हैं बेहतरीन डील्स

Hike stickers में शानदार लग रहे हैं Salman Khan, Disha Patani और Katrina Kaif

Infinix Hot 7 Pro भारत में 9,999 रुपये की कीमत में लॉन्च, 6GB RAM, 64GB स्टोरेज के साथ हैं चार कैमरे

Vivo Z5x Leaks: लाइव फोटो में दिखाई दिया Vivo Z5x स्मार्टफोन, शामिल होगा ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप

Samsung Galaxy A20s, Galaxy A30s और Galaxy A70s भारत में जल्द हो सकते हैं लॉन्च, कलर ऑप्शन हुए लीक

News

Galaxy Note 10 Pro fast charging speed may be disappointing
News
Galaxy Note 10 Pro fast charging speed may be disappointing
Amazon, Facebook, Google most trusted Internet brands in India: Report

News

Amazon, Facebook, Google most trusted Internet brands in India: Report
Infinix Hot 7 Pro launched in India: Price, features

News

Infinix Hot 7 Pro launched in India: Price, features
Google earned whopping $4.7 billion from news in 2018: Report

News

Google earned whopping $4.7 billion from news in 2018: Report
Asus 6Z gets new firmware update

News

Asus 6Z gets new firmware update