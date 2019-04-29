Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro to come with a 4,500mAh battery, 25W fast charging support: Report

South Korean giant Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Note 10 flagship phablet later this year. It is expected to be unveiled sometime in August, and details about the smartphone have already started pouring in. The latest one hints at a 4,500mAh battery on the “Pro” model, along with 25W fast charging support. If this turns out to be true, it will be a near 13 percent jump when compared to the Galaxy Note 9.

Battery details of the Galaxy Note 10 Pro were shared by leakster UniverceIce who has a good track record with Samsung-related leaks. However, there is no word on the battery capacity of the regular Galaxy Note 10 model. Based on previous reports, the Galaxy Note 10 devices will carry model numbers – SM-N970 and SM-N975.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

Similarly, the model numbers SM-N971 and SM-976 could be the model numbers for the 5G variants. Recently, Verizon CEO also confirmed that Samsung will launch a Galaxy Note 10 5G model. The compact model will come with 6.28-inch display whereas the larger “Pro” model will come with a 6.75-inch display. Also, the camera setup will be different on both models.

The smaller model is expected to come with Galaxy S10-like triple-camera system, whereas the large model could come with Galaxy S10 5G model-like four cameras at the back, where the fourth will be a ToF depth sensor.

Talking about cameras, Samsung could retain the same setup as the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ 5G. However, with the likes of Huawei P30 Pro with periscope zoom lens and Oppo Reno also featuring similar lens, it will be interesting to see how Samsung will differentiate the camera experience on the new Note smartphones. We nearly have four months for the Galaxy Note 10 launch, and as we get closer, more details are expected to pour in.