Samsung Galaxy Note 10 rear camera design leaked

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is the upcoming flagship smartphone from the company, which is expected to launch sometime in August this year. Previous reports have detailed what the Galaxy Note 1o’s rear camera and other crucial specifications and features could be. Now, a report from PhoneArena reveals the alleged rear panel design and gives us a clear look at the redesigned camera array.

While the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S10 have horizontally placed camera modules, reports have claimed that the Galaxy Note 10 will have a different camera placement, both at the front and the back. The rear cameras placement was previously expected to be vertical, instead of the horizontal one seen on the existing devices, and the new report seems to corroborate the information. It will look similar to what we have seen on the Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei P30 Pro. A similar camera array was also seen on Galaxy A9 (2018), which was the company’s first quad-camera smartphone. Also, while the Galaxy S10+ comes dual front cameras placed on the top right, the Galaxy Note 10 will likely come with a single front camera, symmetrically placed at the top center. The punch-hole cutout will also be smaller compared to the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e.

The render of the rear panel of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 was apparently created from leaked schematic of the Note 10’s purported rear camera arrangement. The image shows what the supposed different cameras are which includes the primary lens, wide angle and telephoto lens in that order in the main bunch. While the smaller section will house the flash on top, with the Time of Flight camera and Flood Illuminator below it. This image also suggests that Samsung is planning to drop the heart-rate sensor from the rear panel, which may be a move to reduce clutter. The heart rate sensor has already been removed from the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G model.

The Galaxy Note 10 is expected to come in two different sizes, and a total of four different models. The base model will come with 4G connectivity, and triple rear cameras, and there will be a second 5G variant of the same. The other, will sport a slightly larger display, and come with quad cameras at the back. Just like the compact model, even this one is expected to be offered in one more variant featuring 5G connectivity.

WATCH: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

Recently, Samsung also unveiled a new 64-megapixel sensor, and reports hinted that the new Galaxy Note 10 will come with the new sensor. It was expected to be a differentiating factor compared to the S10-series. However, the tipster has hinted that the Note-series will come with the exact same camera setup as the Galaxy S10. Meaning, you will get three 12-megapixel sensors – the first will be a wide-angle lens, other will feature a telephoto lens, and third will feature an ultra-wide angle lens.