Samsung Galaxy Note 10 renders leaked; shows off Infinity-O display, vertical triple rear cameras

Fresh new renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10 have surfaced online, showing off the 360-degree design in full glory. The renders also show the lack of 3.5mm headphone jack.

  Published: June 6, 2019 3:32 PM IST
Earlier today, we came across the leaked pricing of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10. Now, 360-degree renders of the smartphone have also surfaced online. The renders offer a closer look at the upcoming design changes that the Galaxy Note 10 is set to undergo compared to the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 9 smartphones.

Shared by @Onleaks in collaboration with 91Mobiles, the renders show off an edge-to-edge (Infinity-O) display and a center aligned single punch-hole camera on the top. While rumors have hinted that Samsung will do away with physical buttons on the Galaxy Note 10, the renders still tend to show the buttons.

Next, we have also learned that Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will do away with the 3.5mm headphone jack, and will rely on USB Type-C port or Bluetooth for audio. In the renders, we can only see the speaker grill, Type-C port and the S Pen slot. The glass back design is still present which means you will get wireless charging feature on the smartphone. The triple rear camera placement is also a little different. It is now vertical on the top left, compared to horizontal on Galaxy Note 9.

The Galaxy Note 10 5G model, on the other hand, is expected to come with four cameras at the back, just like the Galaxy S10 5G model. Samsung is not expected to upgrade the primary camera setup with a 48-megapixel or 64-megapixel snapper. It is likely to retain the Galaxy S10 setup.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 pricing tipped; likely to launch in August

An earlier leak hinted that the Galaxy Note 10 will be priced around $1,100 – $1,200 (approximately Rs 76,450 – Rs 83,250). It is unclear whether the leaked pricing is for the LTE model or the 5G variant. But we will come to know more as more leaks pour in. Lastly, support for 45W fast wired charging is also expected, which will be the fastest on any Samsung phone. There is, however, no word on wireless fast charging capabilities of the smartphone.

