The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is expected to post-sales similar to that of its predecessor, industry watchers have said. The combined sales of the Galaxy Note 10 will reach 9.7 million units this year, similar to that of the 9.6 million units posted by the Galaxy Note 9 last year, according to industry tracker Counterpoint Research.

The figure, however, below the 10 million units posted by the Galaxy Note 8 back in 2017, Yonhap reported. An official from Counterpoint Research said the Galaxy Note 8 was able to post strong sales due to the suspended sales of its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 7, whose production was suspended due to battery problems.

The success of the Galaxy Note 10, meanwhile, is especially crucial for Samsung Electronics as the company suffered a slump in its mobile business in the second quarter. Samsung Electronics’ IT and mobile division, which covers smartphones, saw its second-quarter operating profit nose-dive 41.6 percent on-year following the weaker-than-expected performance of the Galaxy S10 smartphone.

Besides, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will make its debut on August 7, as Samsung will be unveiling the flagship smartphone at its Unpacked event in New York. It is scheduled to take place at 4:00PM ET, which would be 1:30AM in India. Besides, a fresh report claims that Samsung has decided to host the launch event for India on August 20.

Talking about the specifications of the Galaxy Note 10, the standard one will reportedly be a compact model with smaller FHD+ screen. The Plus model with come with a bigger 6.8-inch QHD+ screen. Also, the Galaxy Note 10 will reportedly come with triple rear cameras, whereas the Note 10+ will feature an additional ToF sensor. As previously reported, both the devices will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9825 SoC. The Note 10+ base model could start at 12GB with 256GB storage, and go up to 1TB. A 4,300mAh battery with 45W fast charging solution is also likely to be in tow.

– With inputs from IANS

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Price – – Chipset Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Samsung Exynos 9820 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch QHD+ Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 256GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 10MP Battery 4,500mAh

