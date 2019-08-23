comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 10 scores low on the iFixit repairability scale
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 scores low on the iFixit repairability scale

iFixit posted their video on the YouTube channel where it claims that the newest Samsung flagship is difficult to repair.

  Published: August 23, 2019 3:29 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 iFixit

Image Credit: iFixit

Samsung launched it’s newest flagships, the Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy Note 10 recently. And smartphone teardown website, iFixit has reviewed its reputability capabilities. iFixit posted their video on the YouTube channel where it claims that the newest Samsung flagship is difficult to repair. The website in the past has claimed that the Note series smartphones are difficult to repair. It gave the Galaxy Note 9 a four out of ten on a reputability score. And this time the website scored the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 at a three out of ten with the following reasons.

– Equally-sized Phillips fasteners means you only need to bring one driver for repairs.

– Many components are modular and independently replaceable, but no more headphone jack means double duty for the USB-C port.

– Every repair starts with painstakingly un-gluing the fragile glass rear cover.

– Replacing the glued-down battery is tougher than ever, especially with board interconnect cables to work around.

– All-too-common display repairs require either a complete teardown or replacing half the phone.

Check out the iFixit video here.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+: Specifications and Features

The two variants of the new Samsung flagship mainly differ in their display size, memory capacity, camera setup and battery capacity. They are both powered by Exynos 9825 SoC and 10-megapixel selfie camera. The Note 10 has a smaller 6.3-inch display while Note 10+ gets a larger 6.8-inch display. The Note 10 has a 3,500mAh battery while Note 10+ has a larger 4,500mAh battery. There is a quad rear camera setup on the back of Plus variant with ToF sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ now available: Price, Specifications and Where to buy

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ now available: Price, Specifications and Where to buy

The real highlight has to be the updated S Pen on the Note 10 Series. It now includes a unibody S Pen with built-in gyroscope. It supports six-axis motion and uses low-energy Bluetooth. The devices also support DeX which can be used with any compatible device now.

WATCH: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series

Price in India and Offers

With the Galaxy Note 10, Samsung is offering only one storage variant. It comes with 8GB of RAM, 256GB storage and is available for Rs 69,999. The higher variant comes with 12GB of RAM and option for 256GB or 512GB storage. It is available for Rs 79,999 and Rs 89,999 respectively. The Note 10+ also supports expandable storage of up to 1TB via microSD card slot. Customers will be able to get a cashback of Rs 6,000 when they purchase the device using HDFC Bank credit or debit cards. There is also Rs 6,000 cashback for online buyers using ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. Those buying the device also get YouTube Premium for free for six months.

  Published Date: August 23, 2019 3:29 PM IST

