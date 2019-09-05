comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series available with Rs 6,000 bonus offer
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series available with Rs 6,000 upgrade bonus offer

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is available for Rs 69,999 in India. The Galaxy Note 10+ comes with 12GB of RAM and cost Rs 79,999 in the country. Check out the offers on this flagship phone.

  • Published: September 5, 2019 3:00 PM IST
Samsung recently launched its latest flagship Galaxy Note 10 series in India. The company has now unveiled an upgrade bonus offer of Rs 6,000, which users can avail on either Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy Note 10+ phones. Notably, the bonus offer is already live and will expire after September 30, 2019. Those planning to purchase the new flagship device via online stores will get an upgrade bonus of Rs 6,000.

Users buying the phone via offline stores will get Rs 6,000 cashback. Do note that the offer is applicable on only HDFC credit and debit cards or Consumer Durable loans. “The upgrade bonus is applicable on 100+ Samsung, Other Android and IOS devices,” the company said. Furthermore, Reliance Jio is also offering double data to users for two years on the recharge of Rs 4,999 prepaid plan. This further means that Jio users will get an additional benefit of up to Rs 14,997.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ now available: Price, Specifications and Where to buy

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ now available: Price, Specifications and Where to buy

Airtel users can get double data too for 18 months on the recharge of Rs 249 (2GB/day) or 299 (2.5GB/Day) or 349 (3GB/Day) plans. These Airtel prepaid plans entitle them to get additional benefits of up to Rs 6,300. Lastly, Vodafone customers can get double data for 18 months if they recharge with Rs 255 prepaid plan. Additionally, postpaid Vodafone users can get double data if they opt for Rs 499 plan. Besides, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 users will also be offered free YouTube Premium for 6 months, as per the company. It is important to note that this offer is only for the new YouTube Premium users.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ price in India

With the Galaxy Note 10, Samsung is offering only one storage variant. It comes with 8GB of RAM, 256GB storage and is available for Rs 69,999. The Galaxy Note 10+ comes with 12GB of RAM and option for 256GB or 512GB storage. It is available for Rs 79,999 and Rs 89,999 respectively. The Note 10+ also supports expandable storage of up to 1TB via microSD card slot.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
Price 69999 79999
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with One UI Android 9 Pie with One UI
Display Dynamic AMOLED-6.3-inch FHD+-2280x1080pixels Dynamic AMOLED-6.8-inch QHD+ -3040×1440 pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 256GB storage 12GB RAM + 256GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Quad – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA ToF
Front Camera 10MP 10MP
Battery 3,500mAh 4,500mAh

