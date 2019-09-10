In June this year, the OnePlus 7 series received the Google ARCore support. Now, Google is adding support for ARCore to five Samsung devices. The list includes the recently launched flagship Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ smartphones. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A90 5G, and Galaxy Tab S6 are also in the list of ARCore supported devices.

Users can download and install the ARCore app and keep it updated via the Google Play Store. Supporting Google’s ARCore platform should open these devices to a variety of AR experiences. It is good to see more and more devices pick up support for Google’s augmented reality platform. Besides, some of the phones that received the ARCore support lately include Mi A3, Realme X, Galaxy A7 (2018), LG G8S, LG Stylo 2 and LG Stylo 5, GSMArena reports.

Separately, Samsung recently released a new update for its latest Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus flagships. The company also unveiled an upgrade bonus offer of Rs 6,000, which users can avail on either Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy Note 10+ phones. This offer is already live and will expire after September 30, 2019. Those planning to purchase the new flagship device via online stores will get an upgrade bonus of Rs 6,000.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series

With the Galaxy Note 10, the phone maker is offering only one storage variant. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option, which is priced at Rs 69,999. The Galaxy Note 10+ comes with 12GB of RAM and option for 256GB or 512GB storage. It is available for Rs 79,999 and Rs 89,999 respectively. The Note 10+ also supports expandable storage of up to 1TB via microSD card slot.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Price 69999 79999 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with One UI Android 9 Pie with One UI Display Dynamic AMOLED-6.3-inch FHD+-2280x1080pixels Dynamic AMOLED-6.8-inch QHD+ -3040×1440 pixels Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 256GB storage 12GB RAM + 256GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Quad – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA ToF Front Camera 10MP 10MP Battery 3,500mAh 4,500mAh

