comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series gets August security patch | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series gets August 2020 security patch update
News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series gets August 2020 security patch update

News

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10-series is one of the first set of devices to receive the August 2020 security patch update

  • Published: August 1, 2020 9:03 PM IST
samsung galaxy note 10 plus review s pen

Samsung is rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ devices. The update brings in the latest August 2020 security patch. Samsung hasn’t released the changelog for the update, so it is unclear what exploits the security patchset primarily fixes on the device. Also Read - Samsung pushes August 2020 security patch for Galaxy S10 series

The latest update for the Galaxy Note 10 bumps up the software version to N970FXXS6CTGA. The Galaxy Note 10+ update, on the other hand, brings the software build number to N975FXXS6CTGA. The new software update is currently rolling out for users in Germany. However, there’s currently no information on how long users in other countries, including India, will have to wait for the update. Also Read - OnePlus once again leading premium smartphone segment in India, Samsung comes second

Watch: OnePlus Nord Review

As per the patch notes, the Galaxy Note 10 series latest update includes improvements to the smartphone’s device stability, New/Enhanced features, and further performance upgrade. Users will receive a notification for installing the firmware. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> Software Update menu. Also Read - Samsung India launches 'Referral Program' and 'Student Program' to boost online sales

It is worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series is one of the first set of devices to receive the August 2020 security patch update, even before Google’s Pixel lineup of smartphones. Samsung is likely to roll out this patchset to more Galaxy devices in the coming weeks.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ features, specifications

To recall, the Galaxy Note 10+ flaunts a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with Quad HD+ (1440×3040 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back, including a 12-megapixel primary sensor with Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS. At the front, it has a 10-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung pushes August 2020 security patch for Galaxy S10 series

Also Read

Samsung pushes August 2020 security patch for Galaxy S10 series

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series has an Exynos 9825 SoC and Mali-G76 MP12 GPU. It packs a 4,300 mAh battery and comes with 45W fast charging support. In connectivity, the smartphone also supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, 5G, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 1, 2020 9:03 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

84200

Android 9 Pie with One UI
Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC
Quad - 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA ToF
Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

73600

Android 9 Pie with One UI
Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 16MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Realme V5 with Dimensity 720 SoC benchmarked on AnTuTu
News
Realme V5 with Dimensity 720 SoC benchmarked on AnTuTu
Realme X gets June security patch

News

Realme X gets June security patch

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series gets August security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series gets August security patch

Best true wireless earphones to gift this Raksha Bandhan

News

Best true wireless earphones to gift this Raksha Bandhan

Realme 5 Pro latest update with July 2020 security patch rolling out

News

Realme 5 Pro latest update with July 2020 security patch rolling out

Most Popular

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

HP Omen 15 2020 Review

Vivo X50 Review

Realme V5 with Dimensity 720 SoC benchmarked on AnTuTu

Realme X gets June security patch

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series gets August security patch

Best true wireless earphones to gift this Raksha Bandhan

Realme 5 Pro latest update with July 2020 security patch rolling out

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series gets August security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series gets August security patch
Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets August 2020 security update

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets August 2020 security update
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020
OnePlus leads premium smartphone segment in India

News

OnePlus leads premium smartphone segment in India
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

हिंदी समाचार

Raksha bandhan gift ideas 2020: 10 हजार रुपये से कम में ये हैं 5 बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन

Realme V5 स्मार्टफोन 3 August को होगा लॉन्च, ये होगी कीमत...

Amazfit Powerbuds भारत में हार्ट रेट सेंसर के साथ 6 अगस्त को 6,999 रुपये में होंगे लॉन्च, Amazon Prime day सेल में खरीदें

Realme 3 Pro, Realme 3, Realme 3i को July 2020 सिक्योरिटी पैच के साथ मिला न्यू अपडेट

Black Shark 3S गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन 12GB रैम + 256GB स्टोरेज के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Latest Videos

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India
OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme V5 with Dimensity 720 SoC benchmarked on AnTuTu
News
Realme V5 with Dimensity 720 SoC benchmarked on AnTuTu
Realme X gets June security patch

News

Realme X gets June security patch
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series gets August security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series gets August security patch
Best true wireless earphones to gift this Raksha Bandhan

News

Best true wireless earphones to gift this Raksha Bandhan
Realme 5 Pro latest update with July 2020 security patch rolling out

News

Realme 5 Pro latest update with July 2020 security patch rolling out

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers