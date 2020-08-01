Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series gets August security patch

Samsung is rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ devices. The update brings in the latest August 2020 security patch. Samsung hasn’t released the changelog for the update, so it is unclear what exploits the security patchset primarily fixes on the device. Also Read - Samsung pushes August 2020 security patch for Galaxy S10 series

The latest update for the Galaxy Note 10 bumps up the software version to N970FXXS6CTGA. The Galaxy Note 10+ update, on the other hand, brings the software build number to N975FXXS6CTGA. The new software update is currently rolling out for users in Germany. However, there’s currently no information on how long users in other countries, including India, will have to wait for the update. Also Read - OnePlus once again leading premium smartphone segment in India, Samsung comes second

As per the patch notes, the Galaxy Note 10 series latest update includes improvements to the smartphone’s device stability, New/Enhanced features, and further performance upgrade. Users will receive a notification for installing the firmware. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> Software Update menu. Also Read - Samsung India launches 'Referral Program' and 'Student Program' to boost online sales

It is worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series is one of the first set of devices to receive the August 2020 security patch update, even before Google’s Pixel lineup of smartphones. Samsung is likely to roll out this patchset to more Galaxy devices in the coming weeks.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ features, specifications

To recall, the Galaxy Note 10+ flaunts a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with Quad HD+ (1440×3040 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back, including a 12-megapixel primary sensor with Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS. At the front, it has a 10-megapixel selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series has an Exynos 9825 SoC and Mali-G76 MP12 GPU. It packs a 4,300 mAh battery and comes with 45W fast charging support. In connectivity, the smartphone also supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, 5G, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

