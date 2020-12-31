comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 10 gets OneUI 3.0 based on Android 11 | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series getting Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ have started receiving Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 update. Here are the details.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series has started receiving Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 update. OneUI is Samsung’s custom skin, which is now based on Android 11. Prior to this, the update was recently released for Samsung’s Note 20 series. The Exynos variants of Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, and Galaxy Note 10+ 5G across Europe have started receiving the update, according to a report by XDA Developers. Also Read - Best phones under Rs 6,000: Infinix Smart HD 2021, Redmi 7A, more

Notably, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series was scheduled to get Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 in January 2021. But it looks like the company decided to roll out the update earlier, which is good news for Galaxy Note 10 users. As of now, Exynos 4G and 5G variants are getting the update and a broader rollout could be expected in the coming weeks. Also Read - Did Samsung just confirm the Galaxy S21 launch date?

The update brings with it the December 2020 Android security patch along with several OneUI 3.0 changes such as a more streamlined look for interface and functions, improved quick access panel, optimizations for the device screen size, and more. Also Read - Samsung CES 2021 launch event for January 6 confirmed but do not expect Galaxy S21 so soon

In Germany, global models of the Galaxy Note 10+ (SM-N970F) and the Note10+ (SM-N975F) are receiving the Android 11 update with software version N97xFXXU6ETLL. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G (SM-N976B) users in Switzerland and Germany will get the update with software version N976BXXU6ETLL. It is unclear when Samsung plans to release the update for Galaxy 10 users in other countries.

In India, the Galaxy Note 10 is priced at Rs 69,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The Galaxy Note 10+ is available in two variants. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 79,999, while the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant will cost Rs 89,999 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ were launched in August at an event in New York. The Galaxy Note 10 comes with a smaller 6.3-inch FHD+ Cinematic Infinity-O display with a resolution of 1080×2280 pixels. In India, the smartphone is powered by a 2.73 GHz Exynos 9825 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The battery is a 3,500 mAh one.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ features a 6.8-inch Cinematic Infinity-O display. It packs the same processor as the Galaxy Note 1 and comes with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. There’s also the option of expandable storage up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. It is backed by a 4,300mAh battery.

As for the cameras. the Galaxy Note 10 gets triple 12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP rear camera setup. Samsung Note 10+ also gets the same rear camera setup, but it sports an additional ToF 3D VGA camera as well. The selfie shooter on both the models is a 10MP one.

  • Published Date: December 31, 2020 4:42 PM IST

