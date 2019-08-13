comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 10-series India launch set for August 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 10-series India launch set for August 20: All you need to know

The Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ will go on sale starting August 23. Price in India starts at Rs 69,999.

  • Published: August 13, 2019 6:43 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-note-10-note10-plus-price-in-india

Soon after unveiling the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ smartphones in New York last week, Samsung announced the India pricing on the very next day. Now, Samsung has sent out media invites for the Galaxy Note 10 India launch event. It will take place on August 20 in Bengaluru.

In the teaser GIF, you can see a sketch made using S Pen. It’s basically a sketch of Samsung’s Opera House flagship experience store in Bengaluru. The event will kick off at 11:30AM. The event will also be live-streamed. Here is all you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10-series price in India, offers

Prices for the standard Galaxy Note 10 start at Rs 69,999. This is for the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage model. The Galaxy Note 10+ is available for Rs 79,999 for 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, and Rs 89,999 for 12GB RAM with 512GB storage. Buyers can choose from Aura Glow, Aura White and Aura Black color options. The pre-booking window will remain open till August 22, and sale starts from August 23.

Buyers can also take advantage of several pre-booking offers. These include Rs 6,000 cashback on HDFC and ICICI Bank credit or debit cards. Those pre-booking the Galaxy Note phablets will also be eligible to get the Galaxy Watch Active at just Rs 9,999.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 specifications

Both smartphones share similar specifications, with a few differences in screen size, resolution, cameras and battery. The Galaxy Note 10 comes with a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display that runs at Full HD+ resolution (2280×1080 pixels). The Galaxy Note 10+, on the other hand, comes with a slightly larger 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display with QHD+ resolution (3040×1440 pixels). Both displays carry HDR10+ certification as well. Both the Galaxy Note 10 models draw their power from the new Exynos 9825 octa-core SoC that is made on 7nm EUV process.

The camera hardware on both Galaxy Note 10 devices remains the same with one minor difference. The Note 10 comes with triple rear cameras, whereas the Note 10+ comes with quad cameras (fourth being a VGA depth sensor). The triple camera setup includes a primary 12-megapixel wide-angle camera (f/1.5-f/2.4) with OIS and a secondary 12-megapixel telephoto lens with OIS. The third is a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. Upfront, both phones come with a 10-megapixel selfie snapper.

To keep things ticking, the Galaxy Note 10 has a 3,500mAh battery, whereas the Note 10+ comes with a slightly larger 4,300mAh battery. The phones use a USB Type-C port for charging, data transfer and audio. With the Note 10-series, Samsung also bids adieu to the legacy 3.5mm audio jack.

OS and S Pen features

On the software front, the smartphones run Android 9 Pie OS with One UI skin on top. It is the same as seen on the Galaxy S10 and other Samsung phones. Now, moving on to the highlight, the S Pen, Samsung has added a couple of new tricks. It is Bluetooth enabled and is able to do everything that the Note 9’s S Pen could do. New features include Air Gestures. You can control music playback, switch cameras and click photos or record videos remotely. You can even control PowerPoint presentations using the S Pen. The new feature lets you draw in air for seamless handwriting to text conversion.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
Price 69999 79999
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with One UI Android 9 Pie with One UI
Display Dynamic AMOLED-6.3-inch FHD+-2280x1080pixels Dynamic AMOLED-6.8-inch QHD+ -3040×1440 pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 256GB storage 12GB RAM + 256GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Quad – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA ToF
Front Camera 10MP 10MP
Battery 3,500mAh 4,500mAh

