The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series is widely rumored to launch on August 10. Samsung will apparently take wraps off Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10e and Galaxy Note 10 Pro. Now, key specifications and model numbers of the Galaxy Note 10 and Pro have surfaced online. A fresh report claims that SM-N975 and SM-N976 are model numbers of two Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series phones.

Previous reports suggested that the mentioned model numbers are the 4G and 5G variants of the standard Galaxy Note 10. Now, the latest report claims that SM-N975 is Galaxy Note 10 model number, while the SM-N976 is for the Galaxy Note 10 Pro. 91Mobiles reported that these are referred to as Project D2 and Project D2-X, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note Pro leaked specifications

Talking about the specifications, the Galaxy Note 10 is said to pack a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. The device will reportedly come with a 128GB storage option, which will be the base variant. It is rumored to offer a 4,170mAh battery. The Galaxy Note 10 Pro model, on the other hand, could offer a slightly bigger 6.8-inch Super AMOLED panel. The handset might arrive with a standard 256GB storage with options going up to 1TB. Similar to the Galaxy Note 10, the Pro variant might too offer the same 4,170mAh battery.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

Furthermore, the cited source also asserted that SM-N970 and SM-N971 are also being developed under Project D1. A few reports claim that the SM-N970 is Samsung Galaxy Note 10e’s model number. It is likely that the top end Galaxy Note 10 series phones will pack Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9825. If rumors and leaks are to be believed, the handsets will feature a triple rear camera setup.

Samsung might also ditch the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and offer an in-display fingerprint scanner. The devices might debut with a punch-hole display design. The leaks suggest that the selfie camera will be positioned in the middle. Moreover, the handsets will offer support for 25W fast-charging tech as well as UFS 3.0 storage. The devices might also lack a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. As for the pricing, the Galaxy Note 10 model might reportedly be priced between $1,000-$1,200 (approximately Rs 70,000 – Rs 84,000).