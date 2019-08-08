comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch live stream, specifications | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch: How and where to watch live stream at 1:30AM, expected features and more

Samsung confirmed that it will be live-streaming its Galaxy Note 10 series launch event on its accounts across different social media channels. The launch event will start at 1:30AM, according to Indian Standard Time.

  • Updated: August 8, 2019 12:01 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Render Evan Blass

Image credit: Evan Blass

South Korean smartphone maker Samsung is all set to launch its flagship phablet, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 today. The Galaxy Unpacked event is taking place in New York. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 10 as well as the rumored Galaxy Note 10+. Days before the launch, almost all the details about the device including specifications, pricing, and more have leaked online. Given that not everyone can attend the launch event, here is how and where to watch the live stream.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch live stream details

The smartphone maker confirmed that it will be live streaming the event on its various social media channels. If you are interested in catching the event, you can head over to the Samsung account on YouTube, Facebook or Twitter. The launch event will start at 1:30 AM IST on August 8.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: What to expect

Expected prices

Samsung is likely to launch as many as three devices as part of the new series tonight. The first will be the regular Note 10, followed by Note 10+. Samsung will also launch a 5G-variant of the Note 10+ aimed at select countries. A report by GSMArena confirmed that the Note 10 5G variant will be identical to the Note 10+. We have already covered all the renders and colors of the Galaxy Note 10 series in past reports.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM is likely to cost $949 (approximately Rs 67,200). The base variant of the Galaxy Note 10+ with 256GB internal storage and 12GB RAM is likely to cost $1,099 (approximately Rs 78,000). Lastly, the top-of-the-line Galaxy Note 10+ with 512GB internal storage could cost $1,199 (approximately Rs 85,000).

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series features, specifications

As per past reports, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ will feature a 6.8-inch Dynamic OLED display with a QHD+ (1440×3040 pixels) resolution. The display will come with support for HDR10+ along while sporting Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for protection. The flagship smartphone will sport recently announced Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC or Snapdragon 855 depending on your country.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, S Pen

Talking about the camera, the device will come with a 12-megapixel primary camera with a three-step aperture. Note 10+ will be the first smartphone in the market to feature a three-step aperture. Buyers will be able to shoot images on either f/1.5, f/1.8, or f/2.4 aperture. Samsung has also added a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens with f/2.1 aperture. The third camera of the device features a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Moving to the front, users will get a 10-megapixel sensor for selfies.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 India launch event date tipped for August 20; sale expected to start from August 22

The Note 10+ will run on a 4,300mAh battery along with support for 45W fast charging. The device will also support 20W fast wireless charging. In addition, it will not feature a 3.5mm audio socket, Bixby Button and IR blaster. Leaks also confirmed the floating gestures feature for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S-Pen. Other features include an ultrasound-based under-display fingerprint scanner, IP68 rating and a dedicated ToF sensor on the back. Galaxy Note 10 will feature similar hardware with changes in the screen size and battery. Note 10 will feature a 6.3-inch display with a 3,500mAh battery and support for 25W fast charging tech.

If reports are anything to go by, Samsung is likely to launch the series on August 20 in India with sale kicking off from August 22.

