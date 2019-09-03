Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series software update rolling out

Samsung has just released a new software updated for its latest flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series. The latest software update started rolling out in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Israel over the weekend. Now the update is rolling out to other countries in the market including India. According to the information available regarding the update, it is quite a tiny update in comparison to usual software updates.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series software update details

According to a report by SamMobile, the file size of the second update for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series is just 4.27MB. This new update for the flagship series is meant to improve the call stability on the devices. The update bears the software version N97*FXXU1ASH5 which is similar to the one we saw in the first update. It is likely that the company forgot to roll this along with the first update. It is also possible that the change was too small for the company to register this change under a new software version.

Samsung has not made any new changes to the software except for the call stability change. The new update comes with similar security patch as we saw in the previous update. The report noted that some Galaxy Note 10 Series users were facing problems with SIM registration on the second slot. It is likely that this update will fix these problems. Your Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series device is likely to show a notification regarding the update. In addition, you can also head to the “Software update” menu in “Settings” to manually check for the update.

Specifications

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Galaxy Note 10+ Price 69999 79999 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with One UI Android 9 Pie with One UI Display Dynamic AMOLED-6.3-inch FHD+-2280x1080pixels Dynamic AMOLED-6.8-inch QHD+ -3040×1440 pixels Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 256GB storage 12GB RAM + 256GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Quad – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA ToF Front Camera 10MP 10MP Battery 3,500mAh 4,500mAh

