comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 10 starts receiving January 2020 security patch
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 starts receiving January 2020 security patch in Germany
News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 starts receiving January 2020 security patch in Germany

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 isn't the first to receive the latest Android security update, a few other smartphones and Galaxy Tab S5e have received it already.

  • Published: January 3, 2020 2:13 PM IST
samsung galaxy note 10 plus review battery

Samsung has started shipping an early release of the January 2020 security patch for its flagship Galaxy Note 10 series in Germany. The latest update comes after recent Android 10 stable update rollout, which carried December 2019 security patch. As reported by Sammobile, the update is been shipped to Galaxy Note 10 devices in Germany for now.

Related Stories


The Galaxy Note 10 update carries firmware version N970FXXS1BSLD, and only carries latest January 2020 security patch. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 isn’t the first to receive the latest Android security update, a few other smartphones like the Galaxy A10, A10s, A20, A30, A50, and the tablet Galaxy Tab S5e have already received the January 2020 security patch as well.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite could feature next-gen OIS that will beat current flagships

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite could feature next-gen OIS that will beat current flagships

This week, Samsung also shipped stable Android 10 update with One UI 2.0 to the Galaxy Note 9 devices in India. The update carries version N960FXXU4DSLB and weighs only 100MB in size. That said, the update has only been released for India users currently running the latest Android 10 beta.

It is been reported that the Galaxy Note 9 users running Android 9 Pie stable firmware will have to wait a little longer. Samsung is likely to roll out the stable version to those devices by the end of January, 2020.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing

Just few days back, Samsung had released fourth beta version of the Android 10 to its Galaxy Note 9 smartphones running Beta version. The beta update had brought a number of bug fixes and performance improvements, along with the latest Android security patch. The update had carried firmware number N960FXXU4ZSLB and was about 167.96MB in size.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
Price 69999 79999
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with One UI Android 9 Pie with One UI
Display Dynamic AMOLED-6.3-inch FHD+-2280x1080pixels Dynamic AMOLED-6.8-inch QHD+ -3040×1440 pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 256GB storage 12GB RAM + 256GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Quad – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA ToF
Front Camera 10MP 10MP
Battery 3,500mAh 4,500mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 3, 2020 2:13 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

69999

Android 9 Pie with One UI
Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 16MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Realme Buds Air flash sale today at 12PM
News
Realme Buds Air flash sale today at 12PM
ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G spotted on TENAA with Android 10 and Snapdragon 865 SoC

News

ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G spotted on TENAA with Android 10 and Snapdragon 865 SoC

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in January 2020

Top Products

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in January 2020

Huawei Kirin 820 SoC details leaked online

News

Huawei Kirin 820 SoC details leaked online

Xiaomi Watch Color to be unveiled today

Wearables

Xiaomi Watch Color to be unveiled today

Most Popular

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 starts receiving January 2020 security patch in Germany

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Fold 2 camera and battery features appear

Realme Buds Air flash sale today at 12PM

ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G spotted on TENAA with Android 10 and Snapdragon 865 SoC

Huawei Kirin 820 SoC details leaked online

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Best smartphones launched in India in 2019

Smart products Xiaomi should launch in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 starts receiving January 2020 security patch in Germany

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 starts receiving January 2020 security patch in Germany
Samsung true bezel-less 8K TV renders leak; may launch at CES 2020

Smart TVs

Samsung true bezel-less 8K TV renders leak; may launch at CES 2020
Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Fold 2 camera and battery features appear

News

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Fold 2 camera and battery features appear
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha laptop with 2-in-1 design launched: Check features, price

Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha laptop with 2-in-1 design launched: Check features, price
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite could feature next-gen OIS

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite could feature next-gen OIS

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ZMI अलार्म क्लॉक स्पीकर लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Honor 9X फोन भारत में होने वाला है लॉन्च, Flipkart ने किया टीज

रिलयमी के सीईओ माधव सेठ ने Realme X50 की फोटो की शेयर, सामने आईं ये डिटेल्स

Realme X50 5G स्मार्टफोन का अल्ट्रा वाइड एंगल कैमरा सेंपल जारी

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 फोन जल्द ही 8GB रैम के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 starts receiving January 2020 security patch in Germany
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 starts receiving January 2020 security patch in Germany
Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Fold 2 camera and battery features appear

News

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Fold 2 camera and battery features appear
Realme Buds Air flash sale today at 12PM

News

Realme Buds Air flash sale today at 12PM
ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G spotted on TENAA with Android 10 and Snapdragon 865 SoC

News

ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G spotted on TENAA with Android 10 and Snapdragon 865 SoC
Huawei Kirin 820 SoC details leaked online

News

Huawei Kirin 820 SoC details leaked online