Samsung has started shipping an early release of the January 2020 security patch for its flagship Galaxy Note 10 series in Germany. The latest update comes after recent Android 10 stable update rollout, which carried December 2019 security patch. As reported by Sammobile, the update is been shipped to Galaxy Note 10 devices in Germany for now.

The Galaxy Note 10 update carries firmware version N970FXXS1BSLD, and only carries latest January 2020 security patch. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 isn’t the first to receive the latest Android security update, a few other smartphones like the Galaxy A10, A10s, A20, A30, A50, and the tablet Galaxy Tab S5e have already received the January 2020 security patch as well.

This week, Samsung also shipped stable Android 10 update with One UI 2.0 to the Galaxy Note 9 devices in India. The update carries version N960FXXU4DSLB and weighs only 100MB in size. That said, the update has only been released for India users currently running the latest Android 10 beta.

It is been reported that the Galaxy Note 9 users running Android 9 Pie stable firmware will have to wait a little longer. Samsung is likely to roll out the stable version to those devices by the end of January, 2020.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing

Just few days back, Samsung had released fourth beta version of the Android 10 to its Galaxy Note 9 smartphones running Beta version. The beta update had brought a number of bug fixes and performance improvements, along with the latest Android security patch. The update had carried firmware number N960FXXU4ZSLB and was about 167.96MB in size.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Price 69999 79999 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with One UI Android 9 Pie with One UI Display Dynamic AMOLED-6.3-inch FHD+-2280x1080pixels Dynamic AMOLED-6.8-inch QHD+ -3040×1440 pixels Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 256GB storage 12GB RAM + 256GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Quad – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA ToF Front Camera 10MP 10MP Battery 3,500mAh 4,500mAh

Story Timeline