comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 10 teaser hints at improved productivity features
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch is set for August 7. Ahead of the launch, the company has teased productivity centric features hinting at improved DeX mode.

  • Published: July 9, 2019 10:26 AM IST
Samsung is all geared up to launch the new Galaxy Note 10 smartphone on August 7 in New York. The Galaxy Note-series has always been marketed as a productivity device. And if the latest teaser posted by Samsung Indonesia has to go by, we may have an idea on how the company could market the Galaxy Note 10. Here is everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 teaser video

The teaser video shows a file transferred from a computer to a USB drive. It is then inserted into a laptop, and then sent via mail, which is then received on a smartphone. Sure, it is a lengthy process, and Samsung is trying to convince that you can do all of that using the Galaxy Note 10. The DeX mode on Samsung phones instantly transforms the smartphone into a desktop. And it can replace your laptop outside the office.

With the Galaxy Note 9 and its Bluetooth-enabled S Pen, Samsung demonstrated how business users can easily use the Note smartphone for presentations. And looks like the Galaxy Note 10 will get some further improvements in this department. Maybe the S Pen battery would now last a little longer. There could be new features coming to the DeX mode too. We will know about it in a few weeks when Samsung officially takes the wraps off the smartphone.

20W wireless fast charging rumored

In other news, tipster Roland Quandt has hinted that the rumored wireless charger for the Galaxy Note 10 could offer 20W fast wireless charging. Currently, the Samsung fast charger duo offers peak speeds of 12W, and 20W will surely be a significant increase. The new wireless coil will have model number EP-N5200 as detailed by FCC listing (via GSMArena).

Galaxy Note 10 rumored specifications and features

Based on what we know so far, the Galaxy Note 10 will be offered in two sizes – 6.4-inch regular model and a 6.7-inch “plus” model. While these will be 4G LTE models, at least one 5G variant is also expected. Leaks show off that the Galaxy Note 10 will come with a single Infinity-O punch hole design, and it will ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The smartphone could be powered by an Exynos 9820 / Snapdragon 855 SoC, which will be market dependent. It is also likely to come with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage. A recent leak also hinted at a triple rear camera setup, with the primary sensor getting three step variable aperture.

Story Timeline

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

67900

Android 8.1 Oreo
Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC
Dual 12MP + 12MP
Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Android 9 Pie
Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
  • Published Date: July 9, 2019 10:26 AM IST

