Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to come with UFS 3.0 storage after OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro

Other rumored specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 include 6.57-inch Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855 SoC, 40-megapixel primary camera sensor, 28-megapixel secondary sensor, a third sensor with 20-megapixel resolution and a fourth camera with 8-megapixel resolution.

UFS 3.0, the Universal Flash Storage has suddenly turned into one of the most discussed technical aspects in the smartphone industry. This comes just days after OnePlus revealed that the OnePlus 7 series including the regular OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro was set to come with UFS 3.0 storage. In addition to this announcement, recent information about the indefinite delay of the Samsung Galaxy Fold now indicates that OnePlus 7 series will be the first to come with this new storage technology. As reported previously, UFS 3.0 storage is the latest type of storage that was announced back in February 2018.

According to a new report, after the delay in the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, Samsung is planning to include UFS 3.0 storage in its upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10. According to a report by GizChina, in addition to UFS 3.0, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will also come with LPDDR4X memory. Other specifications of the device include rumored 6.57-inch Super AMOLED display along with Snapdragon 855 SoC with a 40-megapixel primary camera sensor, 28-megapixel secondary sensor, a third sensor with 20-megapixel resolution and a fourth camera with 8-megapixel resolution.

Talking about UFS 3.0 storage, when compared to UFS 2.0, it offers about twice the performance in accessing and writing the data to the storage. UFS storage is usually found on flagship or premium smartphones in the market. Diving into the specifications of UFS 3, there are two lanes that allow simultaneous read and write of data.

Simultaneously read and write capacity over two lanes means that the storage can take care of multiple commands at any given time. It can also theoretically support about 23.2Gbps of max peak data transfer rates of both the lanes. This amounts to data rates of up to 2100MB/s which is 20 times faster than microSD, and 4x faster than SATA SSD.

