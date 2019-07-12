Samsung will reportedly launch its latest Galaxy Note 10 family on August 7 in New York. Ahead of the launch, we have come across plenty of leaks and details about the device. Now, a new report claims that wired headphones will be launched alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. At the moment, it is unknown whether the noise cancelling headphones will come in the retail box or with a special edition.

Furthermore, the in-ear headphones will reportedly offer USB-C as the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will not support 3.5mm jack. The EP-N5200 wireless charger made for the Note 10 will offer 20W charge, tipster Roland Quandt said. The cited source also believes that the company is working on a 9W wireless charging capable phone holder.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 expected specifications

The Galaxy Note 10 is said to feature a 6.28-inch Super AMOLED display. The company is also expected to launch Galaxy Note 10 Pro and Galaxy Note 10+. Both the handsets could sport a 6.75-inch display. All the models are likely to pack a Qualcomm’s latest 7nm Snapdragon 855 SoC internationally. The India variants will reportedly arrive with Samsung’s Exynos 9825 SoC.

At the moment, the information regarding RAM and storage variants scarce. But it is speculated that the Galaxy Note 10 series will offer up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB internal storage. As mentioned above, the Galaxy Note 10 device will ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD card expansion. The phone’s camera might feature f/1.5 – f/1.8 – f/2.4 variable aperture. We can also expect 64-megapixel primary camera sensor, and 25W fast charging like the Galaxy A70.

The Galaxy Note 10 series is expected to run Android Pie-based One UI operating system. As far as the pricing is concerned, the base 256GB storage model of the Galaxy Note 10 could cost EUR 999 (Rs 77,100), as per the same source. The base 256GB variant of the “Plus” model will reportedly start from EUR 1149 (Rs 88,700). Do note that the prices will differ depending on the region.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price – Chipset Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch QHD+ Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 10MP Battery 4,500mAh

