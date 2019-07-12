comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to debut alongside noise-cancelling headphones
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to debut alongside wired noise-cancelling headphones
News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to debut alongside wired noise-cancelling headphones

News

A new report claims that wired noise cancelling headphones will be launched alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 on August 7. Here's everything you need to know.

  • Published: July 12, 2019 2:16 PM IST
samsung galaxy note 10 case render leak

Samsung will reportedly launch its latest Galaxy Note 10 family on August 7 in New York. Ahead of the launch, we have come across plenty of leaks and details about the device. Now, a new report claims that wired headphones will be launched alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. At the moment, it is unknown whether the noise cancelling headphones will come in the retail box or with a special edition.

Furthermore, the in-ear headphones will reportedly offer USB-C as the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will not support 3.5mm jack. The EP-N5200 wireless charger made for the Note 10 will offer 20W charge, tipster Roland Quandt said. The cited source also believes that the company is working on a 9W wireless charging capable phone holder.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 expected specifications

The Galaxy Note 10 is said to feature a 6.28-inch Super AMOLED display. The company is also expected to launch Galaxy Note 10 Pro and Galaxy Note 10+. Both the handsets could sport a 6.75-inch display. All the models are likely to pack a Qualcomm’s latest 7nm Snapdragon 855 SoC internationally. The India variants will reportedly arrive with Samsung’s Exynos 9825 SoC.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

At the moment, the information regarding RAM and storage variants scarce. But it is speculated that the Galaxy Note 10 series will offer up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB internal storage. As mentioned above, the Galaxy Note 10 device will ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD card expansion. The phone’s camera might feature f/1.5 – f/1.8 – f/2.4 variable aperture. We can also expect 64-megapixel primary camera sensor, and 25W fast charging like the Galaxy A70.

Samsung Galaxy M40 update rolling out with improvements to the camera, facial recognition and more

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M40 update rolling out with improvements to the camera, facial recognition and more

The Galaxy Note 10 series is expected to run Android Pie-based One UI operating system. As far as the pricing is concerned, the base 256GB storage model of the Galaxy Note 10 could cost EUR 999 (Rs 77,100), as per the same source. The base 256GB variant of the “Plus” model will reportedly start from EUR 1149 (Rs 88,700). Do note that the prices will differ depending on the region.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Price
Chipset Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch QHD+
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
Front Camera 10MP
Battery 4,500mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Android 9 Pie
Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
  • Published Date: July 12, 2019 2:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying
thumb-img
News
Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
thumb-img
Gaming
17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

Editor's Pick

TCL planning to launch advanced AI-enabled smart TVs in India next week
News
TCL planning to launch advanced AI-enabled smart TVs in India next week
Hey Google! It is time to put privacy ahead of everything

Opinions

Hey Google! It is time to put privacy ahead of everything

Walmart called e-commerce rules in India 'regressive'

News

Walmart called e-commerce rules in India 'regressive'

Oppo K3 India launch on July 19: Everything we know

News

Oppo K3 India launch on July 19: Everything we know

How to get free PUBG Mobile Godzilla outfit

Gaming

How to get free PUBG Mobile Godzilla outfit

Sponsored

Most Popular

Tecno Phantom 9 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 7A review

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Dyson Pure Cool Me Review

Micromax Smart TV First Impressions

Galaxy Note 10 to debut alongside noise-cancelling headphones

TCL planning to launch advanced AI-enabled smart TVs in India next week

Walmart called e-commerce rules in India 'regressive'

Oppo K3 India launch on July 19: Everything we know

Flipkart, Axis Bank partner to launch co-branded credit card

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Galaxy Note 10 to debut alongside noise-cancelling headphones

News

Galaxy Note 10 to debut alongside noise-cancelling headphones
Amazon Prime Day sale: Top deals and discounts on Samsung M-series

Deals

Amazon Prime Day sale: Top deals and discounts on Samsung M-series
Samsung Galaxy M40 firmware update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 firmware update rolling out
Xiaomi Mi Superbass Wireless Headphones teased

News

Xiaomi Mi Superbass Wireless Headphones teased
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 official renders leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 official renders leaked

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X Pre Booking : 14 जुलाई तक होगी Realme X की प्री-बुकिंग, बॉयर्स को मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट

Mi A3 Leaks: Xiaomi के अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन Mi A3 और Mi A3 Lite में होगा यह प्रोसेसर

Realme 4 Leaks : EEC की लिस्टिंग में स्पॉट किए गए Realme के तीन अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन

Amazon Prime Day : Alexa-इनेबल्ड स्मार्ट होम प्रोडॉक्ट पर मिलेगा 50 प्रतिशत तक का डिस्काउंट

Xiaomi के 48MP कैमरा वाले Redmi Note 7 Pro स्मार्टफोन को ओपन सेल पर खरीदने का आज आखिरी मौका

News

Galaxy Note 10 to debut alongside noise-cancelling headphones
News
Galaxy Note 10 to debut alongside noise-cancelling headphones
TCL planning to launch advanced AI-enabled smart TVs in India next week

News

TCL planning to launch advanced AI-enabled smart TVs in India next week
Walmart called e-commerce rules in India 'regressive'

News

Walmart called e-commerce rules in India 'regressive'
Oppo K3 India launch on July 19: Everything we know

News

Oppo K3 India launch on July 19: Everything we know
Flipkart, Axis Bank partner to launch co-branded credit card

News

Flipkart, Axis Bank partner to launch co-branded credit card