Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to feature a vertically stacked camera array: Report

Samsung is gearing up to launch the next Galaxy Note flagship sometime in August this year. We have already come across some leaked details, and the latest leak hints at a redesigned camera placement.

  • Published: May 21, 2019 3:53 PM IST
Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

The Galaxy Note 10 will be Samsung’s next flagship smartphone, which is expected to launch sometime in August this year. Ahead of the launch, we have come across a handful of leaks and rumors, spilling beans over crucial specifications and features of the smartphone. Now, the latest one hints at a redesigned camera array.

The Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S10 come with a horizontally placed camera modules. But, if the information shared by leaker @UniverceIce is to go by, the Galaxy Note 10 will have a different camera placement, both at the front and the back.

The rear cameras placement is expected to be vertical, instead of the horizontal one seen on the existing devices. It will look similar to what we have seen on the Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei P30 Pro. A similar camera array was also seen on Galaxy A9 (2018), which was the company’s first quad-camera smartphone. Also, while the Galaxy S10+ comes dual front cameras placed on the top right, the Galaxy Note 10 will likely come with a single front camera, symmetrically placed at the top center. The punch-hole cutout will also be smaller compared to the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e.

The Galaxy Note 10 is expected to come in two different sizes and a total of four different models. The base model will come with 4G connectivity, and triple rear cameras, and there will be a second 5G variant of the same. The other, will sport a slightly larger display, and come with quad cameras at the back. Just like the compact model, even this one is expected to be offered in one more variant featuring 5G connectivity.

Recently, Samsung also unveiled a new 64-megapixel sensor, and reports hinted that the new Galaxy Note 10 will come with the new sensor. It was expected to be a differentiating factor compared to the S10-series. However, the tipster has hinted that the Note-series will come with the exact same camera setup as the Galaxy S10. Meaning, you will get three 12-megapixel sensors – the first will be a wide-angle lens, other will feature a telephoto lens, and third will feature an ultra-wide angle lens.

  • Published Date: May 21, 2019 3:53 PM IST

