Samsung Galaxy Note 10 confirmed to support Superfast charge
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to support Superfast charging, company confirms

The description for the 'Galaxy First Look' event has confirmed that the Galaxy Note 10 will offer support for 'Superfast charge' feature. The flagship is expected to support 25W fast charging similar to the Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A80 phones.

  Published: August 5, 2019 6:27 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-note-10-flipkart

Samsung is expected to launch the latest Galaxy Note 10 series at an event in New York this week. The company will reportedly be hosting a ‘Galaxy First Look’ event at the Samsung 837 store to allow the users to experience the new flagship after it goes official. Now, the description for this event has confirmed that the Galaxy Note 10 will offer support for a ‘Superfast charge’ feature.

However, the official page of the company didn’t reveal the exact details. The new feature will enable faster wired charging speeds on the Galaxy Note 10 series, XDA reports. The flagship is expected to support 25W fast charging similar to the Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A80 phones. Besides, recently, it was reported that the Note 10 Plus will support 45W fast charger. But, rumors suggest that customers will have to buy it separately for faster battery charging.

Samsung Galaxy A-series with 64-megapixel camera to launch as soon as September, might be called Galaxy A70S

Samsung Galaxy A-series with 64-megapixel camera to launch as soon as September, might be called Galaxy A70S

Both the standard and the Plus variant are said to support 12W and 20W fast wireless charging tech respectively. In addition, reverse wireless charging will be also available, as per a few reports. Talking about the battery capacities, the Galaxy Note 10 is speculated to feature a 3,500mAh unit, while the Plus variant could pack a 4,300mAh unit. The standard version might arrive with a 6.30-inch touchscreen display.

S Pen on Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will allow for camera zoom and more: Report

S Pen on Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will allow for camera zoom and more: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 specifications (rumored)

It is likely to pack an octa-core Exynos 9825 chipset under the hood. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus will reportedly have similar designs. But the Galaxy Note 10 Plus might sport a larger panel, a ToF unit on the rear side and probably a slightly bigger battery. The Note 10 series is likely to ship with One UI based on Android 9 Pie. Connectivity options could be Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, USB Type-C, 3G, and 4G.

If leaks and rumors are to be believed, there will be no 3.5mm headphone jack on the flagship phone. The standard model is widely rumored to cost €999 (approximately Rs 77,000). The Galaxy Note 10 Plus, on the other hand, could be priced at €1,149 (approximately Rs 88,800). Both of the devices will reportedly make their debut with a base 256GB storage variant. Samsung is all set to launch the Note 10 family on August 7.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Price
Chipset Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch QHD+
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
Front Camera 10MP
Battery 4,500mAh

  Published Date: August 5, 2019 6:27 PM IST

