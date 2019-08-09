comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ price in India revealed: Features, specifications
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ top-end variant priced at Rs 89,999 in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ will officially launch in India on August 20. Currently the pre-booking window is open for buyers in India, and shipping will start on August 23.

The top-end Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ price in India is Rs 89,999. This variant comes with a whopping 12GB RAM, and 512GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB. The variants Samsung is launching in India though will not be 5G ready.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ price in India, offers

On Thursday, Samsung India announced the prices of its latest flagship phablets. The starting price of the Galaxy Note 10+ is Rs 79,999. Prices for the standard Galaxy Note 10, on the other hand, start at Rs 69,999. Buyers can choose from Aura Glow, Aura White and Aura Black color options. Both phablets will officially launch in India on August 20.

Pre-bookings for both devices are open, and the window will remain open till August 22. Those who pre-book will receive the device on August 23, which also happens to be the global availability date. Customers can pre-book across retail outlets and online portals including samsung.com/in, Flipkart, Amazon India, Paytm, and Tata CliQ.

Buyers can also take advantage of several pre-booking offers. These include Rs 6,000 cashback on HDFC and ICICI Bank credit or debit cards. Those pre-booking the Galaxy Note phablets will also be eligible to get the Galaxy Watch Active at just Rs 9,999.

Features, specifications

The Galaxy Note 10 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, while the Plus variant comes with a 6.8-inch QHD+ display. Both feature the latest Exynos 9825 Soc under the hood. On the camera front, the Galaxy Note 10+ features a quad-camera setup (12-megapixel+12-megapixel+16-megapixel+VGA ToF) at the back.  The Galaxy Note 10, on the other hand, features a triple-camera setup (12-megapixel+12-megapixel+16-megapixel).

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Price 79999 69999
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with One UI Android 9 Pie with One UI
Display Dynamic AMOLED-6.8-inch QHD+ -3040×1440 pixels Dynamic AMOLED-6.3-inch FHD+-2280x1080pixels
Internal Memory 12GB RAM + 256GB storage 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA ToF Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 10MP 10MP
Battery 4,500mAh 3,500mAh

With Inputs from IANS

