Samsung’s next flagship, the Galaxy Note 10, will be unveiled on August 7. But, it may not feature Qualcomm’s latest gaming-centric Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. The global variants of the Galaxy Note 10 are likely to feature the newest Exynos 9825 chipset. On the other hand, units sold in the US will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, WinFuture reports. Numerous Galaxy Note 10 leaks have already given us a fair idea on what to expect from the upcoming Samsung phablet.

Samsung has started sending out media invites for its August 7 Unpacked event in New York. But, certain reports claim that the launch could be delayed. The reason being that the tech major is reportedly slowing down the production of its top-tier Exynos 9825 chipset. The latest trade feud may have forced the tech giant to adjust the manufacturing timeline. The company reportedly fears running out of chemical products currently being restricted by the Japanese government.

Samsung plans to release the Galaxy Note 10 in South Korea in late August following a showcase event earlier in the month. The launch at Samsung’s home market is likely to take place on August 23. Galaxy Note 10 leaks have already hinted at more than one variant launching this year.

Speaking of the new Snapdragon 855 Plus processor. Asus’ ROG Phone II will be among the first devices to be powered by Qualcomm’s gaming-centric chipset. Other companies like Lenovo, Vivo, Black Shark, and Nubia Red Magic too have teased upcoming smartphones with the latest SoC.

With Inputs from IANS

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price 67900 – Chipset Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch QHD+, 18.5:9 aspect ratio 6.3-inch QHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual 12MP + 12MP Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 12MP 10MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,500mAh

