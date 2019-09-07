comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 10 update brings September security patch
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 update brings September security patch, improves audio and more

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus are being updated with September 2019 Android security patch.

  Published: September 7, 2019 4:58 PM IST
In just a couple of weeks after the launch, Samsung is rolling out a new update for the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus models. The new update brings security patches, bug fixes and performance improvements in tow. Here is everything you need to know about the Galaxy Note 10 update.

Galaxy Note 10 update detailed

One of the biggest surprises is that the Galaxy Note 10 update brings September 2019 Android security patch. Usually, the latest monthly updates are rolled out towards the month-end. The update carries firmware versions N970FXXU1ASHE and N975FXXU1ASHE.

Google has fixed 4 critical CVE items, 15 high CVE items, and 1 moderate CVE item with the latest update. Samsung, on the other hand, has improved the authentication circumvent for USB configuration, which will prevent brute force attacks on screen lock passwords. It has also improved Factory Reset Protection (FPR) bypass using Smart Switch. Samsung’s security improvements total 17, AndroidHeadlines report. Audio quality using wired headphones has also been improved.

How to update Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 Plus

The Galaxy Note 10 update is about 160MB in size. You can head over to Settings >  Software Update > Download and install. As this is a phased rollout, it may take a few days before the update reaches your smartphone.

Galaxy Note 10 series specifications, features

With the Galaxy Note 10, Samsung is offering only one storage variant. It comes with 8GB of RAM, 256GB storage and is available for Rs 69,999. The Galaxy Note 10+ comes with 12GB of RAM and option for 256GB or 512GB storage. It is available for Rs 79,999 and Rs 89,999 respectively. The Note 10+ also supports expandable storage of up to 1TB via microSD card slot.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
Price 69999 79999
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with One UI Android 9 Pie with One UI
Display Dynamic AMOLED-6.3-inch FHD+-2280x1080pixels Dynamic AMOLED-6.8-inch QHD+ -3040×1440 pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 256GB storage 12GB RAM + 256GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Quad – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA ToF
Front Camera 10MP 10MP
Battery 3,500mAh 4,500mAh

