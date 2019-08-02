Samsung Galaxy Note 10 headphone dongle leaked

We are less than a week away from the official unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+. So far, we have come across a number of leaked renders giving us an early clue at the design. Based on leaked renders and rumors, it is clear that Samsung will finally do away with the legacy audio port on the flagship smartphone. Now, renders of Galaxy Note 10 headphone dongle from USB Type-C to 3.5mm have surfaced online. It will be bundled inside the box.

Galaxy Note 10 headphone dongle detailed

Tipster Roland Quandt shared three renders of the Galaxy Note 10 headphone dongle. This dongle will come handy if you want to listen to music using your existing headphones on the Galaxy Note 10 series. The recently launched Galaxy Tab S6 also lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack, but Samsung isn’t bundling the dongle in the box. The same won’t likely be the case with the Note 10-series.

Based on rumors so far, Samsung will include a Type-C headphone in the box. It will possibly come with noise cancellation support and AKG-tuned audio. And like we’ve seen in the past, Samsung may also offer pre-order customers with free Galaxy Buds earphones.

Galaxy Note 10 specifications and features (rumored)

A lot has already been leaked about the two phones. The Note 10 will be a compact model with smaller FHD+ screen, whereas the Plus model with come with a bigger 6.8-inch QHD+ screen. Also, the Note 10 will reportedly come with triple rear cameras, whereas the Note 10+ will feature an additional ToF sensor. The Galaxy Note 10 could come with 8GB RAM and 128GB for the base model. The Galaxy Note 10+, on the other hand, could come with 12GB RAM and 256GB for the base model. The smartphones will likley be powered by the new Snapdragon 855+ SoC or Exynos 9825 SoC, which will be market dependent.

