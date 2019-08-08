comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Note 10+ vs Note 9: Compared
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy Note 10+ vs Galaxy Note 9: What's new and different

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Note 10 series smartphones. Here is what’s different, and how they compare with last year’s Note 9.

  Published: August 8, 2019 8:58 AM IST
After numerous leaks and rumors, the Galaxy Note 10 series is now official. The new Samsung smartphones come with improved S Pen functionality, new Exynos 9 SoC built on 7nm process, improved cameras and more. Here is a look at how the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ differ. We also compared it with the Galaxy Note 9 to show the upgrades you get with the new smartphones.

Display

Both the Galaxy Note 10 devices come with Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display. They carry HDR10+ certification as well. But there is a difference in screen size and resolution. The Galaxy Note 10 comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ resolution (2280×1080 pixels). The Note 10+, flaunts a slightly larger 6.8-inch QHD+ resolution display (3040×1440 pixels). Lastly, the Galaxy Note 9 comes with a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display. It supports HDR10 and comes with 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

Specifications

The Galaxy Note 10 models come with an Exynos 9825 octa-core SoC that is made on 7nm EUV process. The Galaxy Note 10 is offered in one storage model – 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. There is a Galaxy Note 10 5G variant too featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Galaxy Note 10+ comes with 12GB RAM. It is offered in 256GB and 512GB internal storage options.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is powered by an Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC. It comes with 6GB RAM on the base model, and 8GB RAM on the top-end model. You get two storage options – 128GB and 512GB. There is also a hybrid microSD card slot with support for up to 512GB, which means you can have a total of 1TB storage on your phone.

Cameras

In the photography department, both Galaxy Note 10 devices remain the same with one minor difference. The Note 10 comes with triple rear cameras, whereas the Note 10+ comes with quad cameras (fourth being a VGA depth sensor). The triple camera setup includes a primary 12-megapixel wide-angle camera (f/1.5-f/2.4) with OIS and a secondary 12-megapixel telephoto lens with OIS. The third is a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. Up front, both phones come with a 10-megapixel selfie snapper.

The Galaxy Note 9 comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera with dual aperture wide-angle lens (f/1.5 – f/2.4), paired with a 12-megapixel secondary camera with telephoto lens. The secondary camera helps in 2X optical lossless zoom and for adding bokeh effects to your photos. Both cameras come with optical image stabilization (OIS) support, 4K video recording capabilities, and slow-motion video recording. Up front is an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

Battery and security

To keep things ticking, the Galaxy Note 10 has a 3,500mAh battery, whereas the Note 10+ comes with a slightly larger 4,300mAh battery. The Note 9, on the other hand, comes with a 4,000mAh battery. All three smartphones support fast charging, and wireless fast charging. The Note 10 devices also come with reverse wireless charging.

For biometric authentication, the Note 10 series come with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. Face unlock feature is also supported. The Note 9 has a physical fingerprint scanner at the back. It supports face unlock and IRIS scanning.

Connectivity and OS

Connectivity options include dual SIM card slots, 4G LTE, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and Wi-Fi 802.11ac. The Note 10 series lack a headphone jack, but the same is present on the Note 9. Talking about software, all three phones come with Android 9 Pie OS with One UI skin on top.

S Pen

The Bluetooth-enabled S Pen that lets you remotely unlock your smartphone, control music playback and use it as a remote camera shutter. For the Note 10, Samsung has added gyroscope too. The new feature lets you draw in air for seamless handwriting to text conversion. You can also draw gestures to switch camera modes and to zoom in and zoom out.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Galaxy Note 10+ Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Price 67900
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC Exynos 9825 SoC Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo One UI (Android 9 Pie) Android 9 Pie with One UI
Display 6.3-inch QHD+, 18.5:9 aspect ratio Dynamic AMOLED-6.8-inch QHD+ -3040×1440 pixels Dynamic AMOLED-6.3-inch FHD+-2280x1080pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 12GB RAM + 256GB storage 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
Rear Camera Dual 12MP + 12MP Quad – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA ToF Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 12MP 10MP 10MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,500mAh 3,500mAh

  • Published Date: August 8, 2019 8:58 AM IST

