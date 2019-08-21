Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Huawei P30 Pro vs Google Pixel 3 XL

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Note 10 series is officially set to go on sale in India on August 23. The South Korean giant launched two Galaxy Note smartphones this time around – Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. Both these phones were first unveiled in New York earlier this month. The new Samsung smartphones come with improved S Pen functionality, new Exynos 9825 SoC built on 7nm process, improved cameras and more. Here’s how the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 compares with the premium Huawei P30 Pro and Google Pixel 3 XL.

Price in India

The Galaxy Note 10 is offered in one variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for Rs 69,999. Samsung has taken pre-orders since August 8, and the phone will go on sale across India starting August 23. On the other hand, Huawei P30 Pro is already available at Rs 71,990 in India for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The Google Pixel 3 XL was originally launched at Rs 83,000 for 64GB model and Rs 92,000 for 128GB model. At present, the phone is retailing at big discounted prices in India.

Specifications

Starting with display, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 boasts of a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080×2280 pixels) Infinity-O Display along with a Dynamic AMOLED panel. On the other hand, Huawei P30 Pro comes with a 6.47-inch full HD+ OLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 1080×2340 pixel resolution. The Pixel 3 XL offers old style broad notch. It comes with a QHD+ P-OLED display, a screen size of 6.3-inch, aspect ratio of 18.5:9 and resolution of 1440×2960 pixels.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Note 10 packs a new octa-core Exynos 9825 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The P30 Pro packs Huawei’s own HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC made on 7nm process, and it is paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Lastly, the Google Pixel 3 XL is last year’s device and it comes powered by a 10nm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 4GB RAM and 64GB / 128GB storage options.

Cameras

For photos and videos, the Galaxy Note 10 offers a triple rear camera setup. It includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with a wide-angle (77 degrees) lens, which also offers variable aperture from f/1.5 to f/2.4. It also has optical image stabilisation (OIS). The other two lenses include a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide angle (123 degrees) lens and a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor. For selfies, the handset offers a 10-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series (First Look)

The P30 Pro comes with four cameras at the back – a primary 40-megapixel sensor of f/1.6 aperture, a secondary 20-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture (ultra-wide angle lens) and third is an 8-megapixel sensor with periscope 5X optical zoom lens. There is also a fourth camera, which is a ToF depth sensor for portrait mode. Up front, you have a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. In case of the Pixel 3 XL, you only get single 12-megapixel camera at the back. On the front, you have two 8-megapixel sensors, one with standard lens and other with ultra-wide-angle lens.

Battery, connectivity, OS

To keep things ticking, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 packs a 3,500mAh battery along with bundled 25W charger. Huawei P30 Pro packs a large 4,200mAh battery with 40W fast charger. The Google Pixel 3XL offers with a 3,430mAh battery. All of them support fast charging, and wireless charging. Huawei and Samsung phones also support wireless reverse charging.

In terms of connectivity, Huawei and Samsung phones offer dual SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi ac, GPS and USB Type-C connectivity port. The Pixel 3 XL also comes with the same connectivity options, but dual-SIM support is one physical and other is eSIM. Samsung has ditched 3.5mm audio jack, and the Huawei and Google phones also do not have the feature. On the software front, all three phones run on Android 9 Pie, and while Google is stock Android, others have their respective custom skin on top.

Features Google Pixel 3 XL Huawei P30 Pro Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price 83000 71990 69999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC OS Android Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie with One UI Display 6.3-inch QHD+, 18.5:9 aspect ratio 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED-6.3-inch FHD+-2280x1080pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 8GB RAM + 256GB storage 8GB RAM + 256GB storage Rear Camera 12.2MP Quad Cameras – 40MP + 20MP + 8MP + ToF Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera Dual 8MP + 8MP 32MP 10MP Battery 3,430mAh 4,200mAh 3,500mAh