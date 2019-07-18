Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ will support 45W fast charger: Report

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is one of the most heavily leaked smartphones. The company’s latest Galaxy Note 10 series will go official next month. Now, the phone’s 45W fast charger with model number EP-TA845 surfaced online, backing previous claims. The flagship Galaxy Note 10 Plus device is said to support 45W fast charging tech. However, tipster IceUniverse suggests that the adapter will not be included within the retail box. This further means that customers will have to buy it separately for faster battery charging.

As per GalaxyClub, users will have to pay around 50 euros. Previously it was reported that both the Galaxy Note 10 and the Plus variant will come with EP-TA800 25W fast charger. Additionally, the Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy A80 and the Galaxy A70 also offer the same 25W charger. Besides, the Galaxy Note 10 is speculated to pack a 4,170mAh battery under the hood. The Plus model is expected to be powered by a 4,500mAh battery.

Talking about the rest of the specifications, the standard version could feature a 6.30-inch touchscreen display. It is likely to pack an octa-core Exynos 9825 chipset. It will also offer support for wireless charging. The Note 10 and Plus variant will reportedly have similar designs. But the Galaxy Note 10 Plus might sport a larger panel, a ToF unit on the rear side and probably a slightly bigger battery.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series is likely to ship with One UI based on Android 9 Pie. Connectivity options will include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, USB Type-C, 3G, and 4G. The standard model is rumored to cost €999 (approximately Rs 7,700), while the Galaxy Note 10+ could be priced at €1,149 (approximately Rs 88,800). Both of the devices will reportedly make their debut with a base 256GB storage variant. Samsung will launch the Note 10 family on August 7 at a Galaxy Unpacked event in New York. Until then, users are recommended to take Galaxy Note 10’s leaks and rumors with a pinch of salt.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price – Chipset Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 OS Android Pie Display 6.3-inch QHD+ Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Front Camera – Battery 4,500mAh

