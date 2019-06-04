Samsung Galaxy Note 10e tipped to launch with a 3,400mAh battery

With the launch of Galaxy S10 early this year, Samsung revamped its flagship product portfolio to introduce a total of three models – Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+. The South Korean giant is now expected to follow a similar strategy when it launches the Galaxy Note 10 later this year. There are reports of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 lineup featuring at least two models – a smaller device with model number SM-N970, and a larger device with model number SM-N975. Now, a new report suggests that the smaller model will pack a 3,400mAh battery, which is larger than the 3,100mAh battery pack found on the Galaxy S10e.

The details of smaller version of Galaxy Note 10 launching with a 3,400mAh battery was first discovered by Dutch website GalaxyClub.nl, which found the actual battery model number corresponding to the affordable model, which could be called the Galaxy Note 10e. A similar discovery found the Galaxy Note 10 will come with a large 4,500mAh battery, marking a big upgrade over the 4,000mAh battery cell found on the Galaxy Note 9 and will be bigger than the 4,100mAh battery pack found on the Galaxy S10+.

The leaks so far predict that these two models will be called Galaxy Note 10e and Galaxy Note 10 Pro but it is not immediately clear whether there will be a standard Galaxy Note 10 as well to accompany these two models. The leaks so far predict that the smaller Galaxy Note 10 model will feature a 6.28-inch display while the larger model is tipped to sport a 6.75-inch screen at the front. The Galaxy S10e has emerged as a surprise winner for Samsung, which offers premium specifications and cost a lot less money than its premium siblings.

A similar strategy with Galaxy Note 10 series could further strengthen Samsung’s popularity in the mid-range premium smartphone segment. With the Galaxy S10e, Samsung is competing with OnePlus 7 Pro and a Galaxy Note model in the similar price segment will be a nobrainer for consumers willing to spend over $600 (around Rs 41,500). The Galaxy Note series has always lead the industry in terms of battery capacity and Samsung was so ahead in innovation that it paid a hefty price in the form of Galaxy Note 7 debacle.

With a smaller 3,400mAh battery, Samsung is likely to outfit the Galaxy Note 10e with a Full HD+ display while its premium sibling could debut with a Quad HD+ or even Ultra HD+ display. The Galaxy Note 10 series is not expected to debut until August and we should hear more details including specifications, purported design and key features ahead of launch. The most interesting thing to watch would be whether Samsung sticks with Infinity-O display design or goes full screen by putting the selfie camera in the S Pen.