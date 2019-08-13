comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ gets A+ rating from DisplayMate
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+'s OLED display gets A+ rating from DisplayMate

DisplayMate has reported that the OLED display on Samsung's flagship device has achieved the highest A+ display rating. Moreover, the handset also set 13 different display records, as per the mentioned source.

samsung-galaxy-note-10-note10-plus-price-in-india

Just yesterday, DxOMark revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ has garnered the number one spot in the DxOMark Mobile scale. Now, DisplayMate has reported that the OLED display on Samsung’s flagship device has achieved the highest A+ display rating. Moreover, the handset also set 13 different display records, as per the mentioned source.

Furthermore, the report mentioned that the latest Galaxy Note 10+ offers absolute color accuracy and also has the highest brightness levels of any phone. The handset has a peak brightness of 1,308 nits, which is 25 percent brighter than its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Notably, the display of the Galaxy Note 10+ is one of the first panels to reach 100 percent level of the standard DCI-P3 Color Gamut – all thanks to “Deep Red” OLED. It has the highest full-screen brightness for OLED handsets with 793 nits.

Moving ahead, the device offers an absolute color accuracy of 0.4 JCND, which is a new record, as per DisplayMate.  The test also revealed that the panel of the Galaxy Note 10+ has the largest native color gamut (113 percent DCI-P3 and 142 percent sRGB) and the lowest screen reflectance (4.3 percent).  The source cited that the new record “is Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect, and almost certainly considerably better than your existing Smartphone, living room HDTV, Tablet, Laptop, and computer monitor.” Additionally, the flagship phone from Samsung can play 4K High Dynamic Range content made for 4K UHD TVs.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series

The Galaxy Note 10+ features a massive 6.8-inch display with support for HDR10+ certification. The panel operates at QHD+ (3040×1440 pixels) resolution. The device is priced in India at Rs 79,999. It will be available in Aura Glow, Aura White and Aura Black color options. Samsung will launch its latest flagship phone in India on August 20.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
Price 69999 79999
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with One UI Android 9 Pie with One UI
Display Dynamic AMOLED-6.3-inch FHD+-2280x1080pixels Dynamic AMOLED-6.8-inch QHD+ -3040×1440 pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 256GB storage 12GB RAM + 256GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Quad – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA ToF
Front Camera 10MP 10MP
Battery 3,500mAh 4,500mAh

