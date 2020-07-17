comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 20 360-degree render surfaces online | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 360-degree render surfaces online; confirms previous leaks

The company is expected to launch the rumored smartphone series at its “Samsung Unpacked” event on August 5. Let’s check out the latest leak about the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 flagship smartphone here.

  • Published: July 17, 2020 8:47 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 360 degree video render Evan Blass

Smartphone giant Samsung is currently working on its much-anticipated flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note 20 series. The company is expected to launch the rumored smartphone series at its “Samsung Unpacked” event on August 5, 2020. As the company prepares for the launch event, multiple reports in recent weeks have already highlighted leaks regarding the series. These leaks include rumors, certification listings, official renders, and even real-world leaked images and videos highlighting new features. All these reports have presented sufficient information to paint a rough picture of the smartphone, its design, and features. However, a new report just made its way to the internet with a 360-degree video of the upcoming smartphone. Let’s check out the latest leak about the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 flagship smartphone here. Also Read - Samsung could end up using Exynos 990 for Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 design render video leaked; details

Noted leaker Evan Blass posted a 360-degree video of the Galaxy Note 20 on his Patreon account. This video showcases the device from four sides while leaving very little to the imagination. The only two sides that we can’t see are the top and the bottom side of the device. Inspecting the video, we can see the power button and the volume button on the right side of the device. The front showcases an identical punch-hole design in the middle along with a thick chin at the bottom. In addition, we also see a slightly curved screen on the front. However, it is not as curved as the one that we saw in the Galaxy Note 10 lineup. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to cost cheaper than Note 10 series

Moving to the back, we see a familiar triple camera setup along with a dedicated dual-LED flash unit and microphone. All these elements are arranged in a rectangular box-like design with rounded corners is raised from the device. We also get a “Samsung” branding in the bottom half of the device in the middle. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra hands-on leaked video shows huge camera bump and new S Pen functions

The rear side of the device seems to feature a relatively more curved finish. Back panel curves to meet the metal frames on the sides to offer a seamless finish. The metal finish on the sides also showcases somewhat stealthy antenna bands. Last but not the least, we can almost see the S Pen tucked inside the smartphone at the bottom.

  Published Date: July 17, 2020 8:47 PM IST

