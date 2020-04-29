comscore Samsung Exynos 992 could power the Galaxy Note 20 series | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 could be powered by the new Exynos 992 instead of the Exynos 990

The new Samsung Exynos 992 chipset will reportedly be based on the 6nm process, which is more efficient than the 7nm process used on the Samsung Galaxy S20 series.

  Published: April 29, 2020 12:54 PM IST
South-Korean brand Samsung has been known to use the same Exynos chipset on a flagship S series phone and a Note series device of the same generation.  For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S10 series and the Note 10 series, both featured the Exynos 9825. After the Exynos editions of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series came with the flagship Exynos 990 SoC, we expected the Note 20 processor to be the same. However, that is apparently not the case. Samsung is working on a new chipset called the Exynos 992, and it might come with the Note 20 devices. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy BudsX could be the name of bean-shaped earbuds from the Korean company

Samsung recently faced quite a bit of criticism after reviewers pointed out the huge performance difference between the Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 865 editions of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. This even reportedly led to a petition being filed by people asking Samsung to stop making Exynos processors. The new Exynos 992 will likely fill the gap in performance. Samsung could also likely be looking at making its Note series more powerful than the S series in the future. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A51 5G with Exynos 980 SoC will go on sale on May 7: Check price, specifications

We don’t know a lot about the Exynos 992 as of now. However, reports suggest that the processor will be based on the 6nm architecture, which will be more efficient than the 7nm architecture used on the Samsung Exynos 990 chipset. Samsung has been busy with R&D for new chipsets lately. The brand is also making a custom chipset for Google. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 tipped off to feature 64MP primary camera in new leak

Samsung and Google develop Whitechapel chipset

The new Google processor is, as per reports, seeing significant progress and will power Google Pixel smartphones as well as Chromebooks as soon as next year. It would also help the company compete better with flagships from brands like Apple, Huawei and Samsung itself, which also develop and use their own chips.

The Samsung 5nm technology was used to make the custom processor for Google. Now in recent weeks, Google received the first working versions of the new chip. The new chipset is code-named Whitechapel. However, this is still in a development phase and the company wouldn’t likely be using the chips in its Pixel devices until next year.

