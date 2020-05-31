comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 20 could feature 4,300mAh battery | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 could feature 4,300mAh battery, reveals 3C certification
News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 could feature 4,300mAh battery, reveals 3C certification

News

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ are expected to launch in August this year.

  • Updated: May 31, 2020 10:30 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is the South Korean tech giant’s next big set of flagship phones. The Note series Samsung devices are known to feature large screens, powerful performance, and stylus-support. These tools demand some great battery life to make the powerhouse last a day. Leaks had earlier pointed out that the higher-end Galaxy Note 20+ will feature a big 4,500mAh battery. However, rumors pointed to the smaller Note 20 having just a 4,000mAh battery. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s could feature 64MP camera, reveals report

However, new information suggests that the juice on the vanilla Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be more than 4,000mAh. Digging into the specifications from the Chinese 3C certification database, people from SamMobile found out that the Note 20 will feature a 4,300mAh battery. The battery model number for this Chinese version of the Note device is EB-BN980ABY. Also Read - Samsung may launch budget smartphones with removable battery once again

Watch: Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

The new figure is not a phenomenal increase that earlier leaks but is a necessary one indeed, certainly better than 4,000mAh. We live in a time where 5G is gradually normalizing and services like data and GPS are frequently turned on, if not left on always. The fact that screens, especially those on the high-end Samsung Galaxy Note devices, have been getting bigger doesn’t help either. This year, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ is set to feature a 6.9-inch screen, while the Note 20 is featuring a 6.7-inch screen. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M01 renders leaked ahead of launch, M01s already in the pipeline

On top of everything else, do not forget that the S-Pen stylus that is tucked into Samsung’s Galaxy Note series devices are also charged by the phone’s battery. All this demands more power, something we hope the new devices can deliver through a day.

Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s could feature 64MP camera, reveals report

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s could feature 64MP camera, reveals report

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: What else we know

Both the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 phones are expected to launch in August with 120Hz Super AMOLED screens, and 16GB RAM. They will be powered by either the Samsung Exynos 992 or the Snapdragon 865 SoC. Also expected to make way to the phones is at least 25W wired and some form of wireless and reverse wireless charging.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 31, 2020 10:27 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 31, 2020 10:30 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

iQOO 3 now available starting at Rs 31,990; here's how
Deals
iQOO 3 now available starting at Rs 31,990; here's how
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may have a 4,300mAh battery

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may have a 4,300mAh battery

Microsoft replaces human journalists with AI

News

Microsoft replaces human journalists with AI

Facebook to verify users with viral posts

News

Facebook to verify users with viral posts

This Reddit user captured a wholesome moment on PUBG PC

Gaming

This Reddit user captured a wholesome moment on PUBG PC

Most Popular

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Realme Narzo 10A Review

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may have a 4,300mAh battery

Microsoft replaces human journalists with AI

Facebook to verify users with viral posts

Motorola One Vision Plus spotted in Geekbench listing

Xiaomi launches smart electric kettle 1S in China

Tips on how to buy camera body

How to get started in photography

All about buying lenses

Guide to Camera Settings & Functions

Technology or apps to learn new things during lockdown

Related Topics

Related Stories

iQOO 3 now available starting at Rs 31,990; here's how

Deals

iQOO 3 now available starting at Rs 31,990; here's how
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may have a 4,300mAh battery

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may have a 4,300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M51, M31s could feature 64MP camera

News

Samsung Galaxy M51, M31s could feature 64MP camera
Samsung may launch smartphones with removable battery

News

Samsung may launch smartphones with removable battery
iQOO 3 now available with Rs 3,000 discount offer

Deals

iQOO 3 now available with Rs 3,000 discount offer

हिंदी समाचार

Honor का धमाकेदार सर्विस ऑफर, फ्री में करवा पाएंगे स्क्रीन और बैटरी रिप्लेसमेंट

Xiaomi ने बॉयर्स को फिर दिया झटका, तीसरी बार बढ़ाए स्मार्टफोन्स के दाम

Flipkart पर 1 जून से शुरू होगी बड़ी सेल, बॉयर्स को मिलेगा 80% तक का डिस्काउंट

Gionee ने भारत में 1,299 रुपये में पेश किया 10,000mAh कैपेसिटी वाला वायरलेस पावर बैंक

देसी नहीं मेड इन पाकिस्तान है Mitron App, जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

Latest Videos

Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body
Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup
How to get started in photography

Features

How to get started in photography
All about buying lenses

Features

All about buying lenses

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may have a 4,300mAh battery
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may have a 4,300mAh battery
Microsoft replaces human journalists with AI

News

Microsoft replaces human journalists with AI
Facebook to verify users with viral posts

News

Facebook to verify users with viral posts
Motorola One Vision Plus spotted in Geekbench listing

News

Motorola One Vision Plus spotted in Geekbench listing
Xiaomi launches smart electric kettle 1S in China

News

Xiaomi launches smart electric kettle 1S in China