The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is the South Korean tech giant’s next big set of flagship phones. The Note series Samsung devices are known to feature large screens, powerful performance, and stylus-support. These tools demand some great battery life to make the powerhouse last a day. Leaks had earlier pointed out that the higher-end Galaxy Note 20+ will feature a big 4,500mAh battery. However, rumors pointed to the smaller Note 20 having just a 4,000mAh battery. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s could feature 64MP camera, reveals report

However, new information suggests that the juice on the vanilla Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be more than 4,000mAh. Digging into the specifications from the Chinese 3C certification database, people from SamMobile found out that the Note 20 will feature a 4,300mAh battery. The battery model number for this Chinese version of the Note device is EB-BN980ABY. Also Read - Samsung may launch budget smartphones with removable battery once again

The new figure is not a phenomenal increase that earlier leaks but is a necessary one indeed, certainly better than 4,000mAh. We live in a time where 5G is gradually normalizing and services like data and GPS are frequently turned on, if not left on always. The fact that screens, especially those on the high-end Samsung Galaxy Note devices, have been getting bigger doesn’t help either. This year, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ is set to feature a 6.9-inch screen, while the Note 20 is featuring a 6.7-inch screen. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M01 renders leaked ahead of launch, M01s already in the pipeline

On top of everything else, do not forget that the S-Pen stylus that is tucked into Samsung’s Galaxy Note series devices are also charged by the phone’s battery. All this demands more power, something we hope the new devices can deliver through a day.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: What else we know

Both the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 phones are expected to launch in August with 120Hz Super AMOLED screens, and 16GB RAM. They will be powered by either the Samsung Exynos 992 or the Snapdragon 865 SoC. Also expected to make way to the phones is at least 25W wired and some form of wireless and reverse wireless charging.