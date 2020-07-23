Samsung is set to launch a total of five new devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5. Ahead of the launch, Samsung has already introduced the 5G version of its Galaxy Z Flip. The Korean company seems set to introduce the Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Tab S7 series, Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live at the event next month. Ahead of the launch, the Galaxy Note 20 series has already leaked in the form of renders, hands-on images and videos. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A21s gets Rs 1,000 price cut in India

Now, WinFuture has revealed all the possible details about the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The Galaxy Note 20 series is expected to include three models – Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20+ and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The Galaxy Note 20 will obviously be the most affordable of the pack here. The renders suggest it won't be much different from its predecessor. The leaks indicate a smaller 6.7-inch flat display with 1080p resolution and 60Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, in comparison, has a larger 6.9-inch display with 1440p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and IP68 water and dust resistance. The Galaxy Note 20 is said to pack a smaller 4,300mAh battery and might lack 5G support in order to make it affordable. However, it is tipped to feature dual SIM connectivity in addition to eSIM. This should make it appealing to those who travel or use multiple connections.

It seems like the Galaxy Note 20 will be a step down in every way in comparison to its premium sibling. There will be a 12-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide and a third 64-megapixel camera for zoomed in shots. The camera setup is expected to lack laser-based autofocus but support for 8K videos is expected. WinFuture claims that the European models will use Exynos 990 while North American retail units will ship with Snapdragon 865 or 865+. The storage options will include 8GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable storage.