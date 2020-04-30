Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2 launch window revealed

Samsung recently confirmed the launch windows for the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 smartphones. The confirmation came via Samsung’s mixed Q1 2020 earnings call with analysts and investors. It seems that despite the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Samsung has no plans to alter the launch roadmap for its upcoming smartphones. Also Read - Samsung and AMD likely benchmark their RDNA GPU; blows Qualcomm Adreno 650 out of the water

Moreover, Samsung said that both the new Note and the Galaxy Fold 2 will turn up the level of competition in the ultra-premium market segment by a sizeable degree. The prediction is carved to maybe show that Samsung's stability is not affected by the worst pandemic it has suffered. "Looking ahead to the second quarter … the company will continue to offer differentiated products in the premium segment with the launch of new foldable and Note models," the report said.

The report by SamMobile also hints that a joint launch for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Fold 2 is still possible. We already saw this during the Galaxy S20 launch, when Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip along with three S20 variants to effectively launch four phones together.

We could see both the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Fold 2 launch in August 2020. Without the pandemic, two separate events would have brought the brand more media coverage and momentum. However, with the global scenario that is very likely to stretch into August, the brand might have to settle for one online-only event.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 could feature Exynos 992

In other news, we recently discovered that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20 could feature the Samsung Exynos 992 SoC instead of the Samsung Exynos 990 used on the S20 series. This would make it the first Note series device to not use the same chipset used in the S series device of that generation.

Elsewhere, a new Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 leak suggested that the phone could feature a triple rear camera module. The main sensor, as per the leak, could be a 64-megapixel sensor. This could be accompanied by a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to launch with the flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC chipset and a bigger screen than the original fold. However, if leaks are to be believed, the Fold 2 will feature the same form factor as its predecessor.