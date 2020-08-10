comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series India release on August 28 | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to release in India on August 28, reveals Amazon listing

The Galaxy Note 20 starts at Rs 77,999 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra starts at Rs 1,04,999. Pre-bookings have already started via Amazon, Flipkart and Samsung.com.

  Published: August 10, 2020 4:16 PM IST
Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event. Also launched were the Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Buds Live earbuds. The Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra have now cropped up on Amazon India and the listing page reveals a launch date of August 28 for both smartphones. The two new Note smartphones feature a punch-hole display, the S Pen Stylus and Android 10 with Samsung’s One UI on top. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S10 available for less than Rs 50,000 on Amazon: Check offers and other details

The Galaxy Note 20 starts at Rs 77,999, whereas the higher-end Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a starting price of Rs 1,04,999. If you are eager to get your hands on the smartphones, you can pre-book them via Amazon, Flipkart, samsung.com as well as leading retail stores. Pre-booking offers include a cashback Rs 9,000 with the Note 20 Ultra, a cashback of Rs 6,000 with the standard Note 20 as well as an additional discount of Rs 5,000 upon exchange of an old smartphone. Also Read - The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra uses LTPO screens for up to 20% less power consumption

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (5G) specifications

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features a 6.9-inch QHD+ curved Dynamic AMOLED display with support for HDR 10+ and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset or the Exynos 990 SoC, depending on region. Additionally, it comes with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage and a 4,500mAh battery with support for fast wired and wireless charging. The internal storage can be expanded via microSD. The Note 20 Ultra supports 5G networks, a feature the Indian variant of the standard Note 20 lacks. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series price in India, offers, pre-booking details revealed: Check specifications

On the imaging front, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a triple camera setup at the back. There is a 108-megapixel primary camera with PDAF, OIS, 0.8μm pixel size and f/1.8 aperture. This is accompanied by a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter, with allows for upto 5x optical and 50x super digital zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. Up front, there is a 10-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture, Dual Pixel AF and 1.22 μm pixel size. The S Pen on the Note 20 Ultra has a latency of just nine milliseconds.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specifications

The Galaxy Note 20 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset or the Exynos 990 SoC, depending on region. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED flat display with support for HDR 10+. Unlike the higher-end model, the onboard 256GB storage is not expandable via microSD. RAM is also scaled down to 8GB.

The standard Note 20 has a 12-megapixel primary camera. Also onboard is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera. The telephoto sensor allows for 3x optical zoom and 30x super digital zoom. For selfies, there is a 10-megapixel camera up front with Dual Pixel AF, 1.22μm pixel size, and f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone has a slightly smaller 4,300mAh battery and the S Pen has an increased latency of 26 milliseconds.

  • Published Date: August 10, 2020 4:16 PM IST

