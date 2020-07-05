comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launch tipped for 5 August | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launch tipped for 5 August

The event will be held online and the South Korean brand is expected to launch a slew of products.

  • Updated: July 5, 2020 6:38 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ CAD Renders

Photo: Pigtou

Once again, there are strong rumours of Samsung launching Galaxy Note 20 series on August 5. We’ve heard about the possible launch timeline before. And now, reliable tipster Ice Universe suggests this will be the official date. He has tweeted saying ‘August 5, TheNextGalaxy’. So it’s most likely the new Galaxy Note series and slew of other devices will be launching exactly one month from now. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A50s gets a new software update with June 2020 security patch

This date falls in line with Samsung’s annual timeline for the mid-year Galaxy event. This year, we’re likely to see the Galaxy Note 20, Note 20+ and possible Note 20 Ultra. In addition to these, Galaxy Fold 2, the new Galaxy Watch, and maybe the new Galaxy tablet will also be unveiled. South Korea’s local media portal, Dong-A Ilbo, reported in June that the event would be held online. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature 60Hz Full HD+ display

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 expected features

As per the previous leaks and rumors, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20-series could feature the Samsung Exynos 992 SoC instead of the Samsung Exynos 990 SoC used on the Galaxy S20 series. Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be the highest variant of the series and the most expensive. The device could have a 4500 mAh battery and a 108MP primary camera with 50X digital zoom. Reports suggest Note 20 series will also be the first to use the new Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset.

The Galaxy Note 20 would come apparently come with Full HD+ resolution and a conventional refresh rate of 60Hz. While the Note 20+ and Note 20 Ultra will be arriving with 120Hz LTPO displays that will offer Quad HD+ resolution.

We have already seen indications of a similar rectangular camera setup on the top left corner in past leaks. Inspecting the design we can see a triple camera setup along with a dual-LED flash unit and another sensor. The renders also showcased the S PEN with the usual nib, button, and more.

In terms of pricing, expect the Galaxy Note and Note 20+ to cost between Rs 65,000 to Rs 80,000. While the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra could end up being the pricier of the lot with a sub 1 lakh price tag.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 5, 2020 6:32 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 5, 2020 6:38 PM IST

