Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak tips off pricing, launch date

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak tips off pricing, India launch date

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will launch globally on August 5 at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event.

  • Published: July 29, 2020 1:22 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra leaked render

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20, in typical Samsung flagship fashion, has been the center of a number of leaks and rumors as we head closer to its launch. While a lot on the design and some internal specifications are already out on the web, we now have a new leak that points to the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series along with a speculated Indian release date. Also Read - Vivo Y51s launched with 5G Samsung processor: Here's all you need to know

As per reliable leakster Ishan Agarwal, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 should arrive in India on August 28. While the date is tentative, as per the leakster, we can expect Samsung to hold a separate launch event for the new devices in India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A42 5G could feature 4,860mAh battery, reveals 3C certification

Talking about the pricing, here is what we learned from an earlier leak. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which will be the high-end variant of the two phones in the series, is expected to cost Rs Rs 1,05,999. The regular Galaxy Note 20 is expected to be priced at Rs 77,990 instead.  However, a new leak by the tipster gives some more clarity on the 4G/5G variant bifurcation. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's S Pen to act like a pointer for presentations: Here is how it will work

The new leak suggests that the Galaxy Note 20 4G 256GB variant will cost USD 999, and the Note 20 5G 256GB will cost USD 1,099. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 256GB will cost USD 1,349 and the Note 20 Ultra 5G 512GB variant will cost USD 1,449.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series to get 25W fast chargers

In other recent news, we found out that the Galaxy Note 20 series will come with only 25W chargers in the box despite likely having support for 45W charging. The Korean company is gearing up to introduce the Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Tab S7 series, Galaxy Watch 3, and Galaxy Buds Live at the Galaxy Unpacked event next month. Ahead of the launch on August 5, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series has already leaked in the form of renders, hands-on images, and videos.

  • Published Date: July 29, 2020 1:22 PM IST

