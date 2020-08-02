Samsung is going to launch the new Galaxy Note 20 series in the next few days. We already know everything about the phones, what they will look like and their features. In fact, we have a decent idea of how they will be priced. And now, courtesy Evan Blass, we have our first detailed look at the Note 20 series, confirming all the rumors. As you can see below, the size difference between the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra is evident. That’s not all, even the camera sensors onboard these phones suggest a big quality variation. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaked in detailed video

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series: Everything we know

The Galaxy Note 20 will obviously be the most affordable of the pack here. The renders suggest it won’t be much different from its predecessor. The leaks indicate a smaller 6.7-inch flat display with 1080p resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. There will be a 12-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide and a third 64-megapixel camera for zoomed-in shots. The camera setup could lack laser-based autofocus but still offer support for 8K videos. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds Live spotted in the Galaxy Wearable app, confirms ANC support

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, in comparison, has a larger 6.9-inch display with 1440p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and IP68 water and dust resistance. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is said to pack a smaller 4,300mAh battery.

As we’ve seen in the last few years, Samsung will use Exynos 990 in countries like India. While North American retail units will ship with latest Snapdragon 865+ SoC. The storage options will include 8GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable storage.

In addition to the Galaxy Note 20 series, Samsung will also announce the new Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Tab S7 series, Galaxy Watch 3, and Galaxy Buds Live at the Unpacked event on August 5.