Smartphone giant Samsung is likely working on its upcoming flagship smartphone series, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 lineup. The Galaxy Note 20 is one of the multiple devices that the company may be working on behind the scenes. As per past reports, the company is not letting global pandemic coronavirus interrupt its development process. Some information has already leaked online about the upcoming flagship smartphone. This information includes hints regarding the key specifications of the device series including Snapdragon 865+ SoC, and the model number. According to a new report, some more information has surfaced on the internet. Let's check out the new information here.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 battery details

According to the Dutch website Galaxy Club, the battery capacity for the Galaxy Note 20 has leaked. As per the report, the base model of the device will feature a 4,000mAh battery. The interesting thing about this is that we have already seen a similar capacity in the Samsung Galaxy S20. It specifically highlights the base model here, this means that the top-end model may feature a larger battery. The device is expected to feature a battery with a rated capacity of 3,880mAh along with the part number EB-BN980ABY. For some context, the South Korean smartphone maker launched the Galaxy Note 10 with a 3,500mAh battery.

We are not sure about the battery capacity for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus. However, it is possible that the device may come with a 4,500mAh capacity. This is similar to what we have seen in the Galaxy S20 Plus. Beyond this, it is also possible that the smartphone-maker may opt for a 5,000mAh battery from the S20 Ultra.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Price 69999 79999 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with One UI Android 9 Pie with One UI Display Dynamic AMOLED-6.3-inch FHD+-2280x1080pixels Dynamic AMOLED-6.8-inch QHD+ -3040×1440 pixels Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 256GB storage 12GB RAM + 256GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Quad – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA ToF Front Camera 10MP 10MP Battery 3,500mAh 4,500mAh

