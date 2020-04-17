comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may sport a 4,000mAh battery | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature a 4,000mAh battery; similar to what we saw on Galaxy S20
News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature a 4,000mAh battery; similar to what we saw on Galaxy S20

News

Some information has already leaked online about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20 flagship smartphone. Let’s check out the newly leaked information here.

  • Published: April 17, 2020 10:23 PM IST
samsung galaxy note 10 plus review aura glow

Smartphone giant Samsung is likely working on its upcoming flagship smartphone series, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 lineup. The Galaxy Note 20 is one of the multiple devices that the company may be working on behind the scenes. As per past reports, the company is not letting global pandemic coronavirus interrupt its development process. Some information has already leaked online about the upcoming flagship smartphone. This information includes hints regarding the key specifications of the device series including Snapdragon 865+ SoC, and the model number. According to a new report, some more information has surfaced on the internet. Let’s check out the new information here. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip update brings April Android security patch and other improvements

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 battery details

According to the Dutch website Galaxy Club, the battery capacity for the Galaxy Note 20 has leaked. As per the report, the base model of the device will feature a 4,000mAh battery. The interesting thing about this is that we have already seen a similar capacity in the Samsung Galaxy S20. It specifically highlights the base model here, this means that the top-end model may feature a larger battery. The device is expected to feature a battery with a rated capacity of 3,880mAh along with the part number EB-BN980ABY. For some context, the South Korean smartphone maker launched the Galaxy Note 10 with a 3,500mAh battery. Also Read - Samsung pips Apple to become 3rd largest mobile chip maker: Counterpoint

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

We are not sure about the battery capacity for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus. However, it is possible that the device may come with a 4,500mAh capacity. This is similar to what we have seen in the Galaxy S20 Plus. Beyond this, it is also possible that the smartphone-maker may opt for a 5,000mAh battery from the S20 Ultra. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite starts receiving One UI 2.1 update with April 2020 Android patch

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ gets March 2020 security patch

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ gets March 2020 security patch

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
Price 69999 79999
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with One UI Android 9 Pie with One UI
Display Dynamic AMOLED-6.3-inch FHD+-2280x1080pixels Dynamic AMOLED-6.8-inch QHD+ -3040×1440 pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 256GB storage 12GB RAM + 256GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Quad – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA ToF
Front Camera 10MP 10MP
Battery 3,500mAh 4,500mAh

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 17, 2020 10:23 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

69999

Android 9 Pie with One UI
Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 16MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature a 4,000mAh battery
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature a 4,000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip update brings April Android security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip update brings April Android security patch

Samsung pips Apple to become 3rd largest mobile chip maker

News

Samsung pips Apple to become 3rd largest mobile chip maker

iQOO Neo 3 official teaser image revealing triple rear-camera setup is out

News

iQOO Neo 3 official teaser image revealing triple rear-camera setup is out

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite starts receiving One UI 2.1 update with April 2020 patch

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite starts receiving One UI 2.1 update with April 2020 patch

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature a 4,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip update brings April Android security patch

Samsung pips Apple to become 3rd largest mobile chip maker

iQOO Neo 3 official teaser image revealing triple rear-camera setup is out

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite starts receiving One UI 2.1 update with April 2020 patch

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Aarogya Setu app has major red flags when it comes to security concerns

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison

5 ways to make your Android phone faster

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature a 4,000mAh battery

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature a 4,000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip update brings April Android security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip update brings April Android security patch
Samsung pips Apple to become 3rd largest mobile chip maker

News

Samsung pips Apple to become 3rd largest mobile chip maker
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite starts receiving One UI 2.1 update with April 2020 patch

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite starts receiving One UI 2.1 update with April 2020 patch
Samsung was developing two more custom Exynos designs

News

Samsung was developing two more custom Exynos designs

हिंदी समाचार

Honor 9X Lite स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

Huami Amazfit ने COVID -19 से लड़ने के लिए उठाया कदम, तैयार करेगी जॉइंट लैब

OPPO 40W AirVOOC वायरलेस चार्जर लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च दो बर्तन साफ करने वाले डिवाइस, जानिए क्या है कीमत और फीचर्स

Vivo Y50 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत और लॉन्चिंग डेट हुई लीक, जानिए कब होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know
Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

Features

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?
5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Features

5 ways to make your Android phone faster
Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature a 4,000mAh battery
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature a 4,000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip update brings April Android security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip update brings April Android security patch
Samsung pips Apple to become 3rd largest mobile chip maker

News

Samsung pips Apple to become 3rd largest mobile chip maker
iQOO Neo 3 official teaser image revealing triple rear-camera setup is out

News

iQOO Neo 3 official teaser image revealing triple rear-camera setup is out
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite starts receiving One UI 2.1 update with April 2020 patch

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite starts receiving One UI 2.1 update with April 2020 patch