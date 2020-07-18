comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature gaming features | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature gaming-centric features or accessories; everything we know
News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature gaming-centric features or accessories; everything we know

News

Keeping the recent leaks aside, Samsung has just posted a new teaser likely hinting at new features. Let’s check out the latest information around this teaser post about Samsung Galaxy Note 20 here.

  • Published: July 18, 2020 7:07 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 gaming features teaser

Smartphone maker Samsung is preparing to launch its much-anticipated flagship smartphone the Galaxy Note 20 in the market. The company has already indicated that it will launch the device in its Samsung Unpacked event on August 5. As per past reports, the company has already teased as well as accidentally leaked information around the smartphone. Talking about the accidental leak, the company posted a render of the smartphone on its Ukraine website. After the leak, we also saw several hands-on photos and videos showcasing the device. Just a couple of hours back, leaker Evan Blass also posted the high-quality 360-degree render of the smartphone. Keeping all these leaks aside, Samsung has posted a new teaser likely hinting at new features. Let’s check out the latest information around this teaser post about Samsung Galaxy Note 20 here. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 360-degree render surfaces online; confirms previous leaks

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 teaser; details

Diving straight into the teaser, Samsung India just posted a new video photo hinting at the upcoming launch. The company shared the 12-second long teaser on its official Twitter and Instagram accounts. Looking at the teaser video it looks like the company is hinting at some gaming-centric features on Note 20. We are not sure if these features will be limited to software-based features or materialize in hardware accessories. Inspecting the teaser, a drop of metallic liquid drops from the top of the frame. This drop then divides into console-like D-pad and buttons. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M01s with 6.2-inch display, and MediaTek Helio P22 launched for Rs. 9,999

Watch: BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India – Zoom Video Communications

Considering the multitude of flagship devices in the market with gaming-centric features, this move is expected. In fact, this may help the company not launch a dedicated “gaming smartphone”. A number of companies like Asus, Nubia, Black Shark, and more have focused on making smartphones for gamers. Also Read - Samsung launches Sound Tower, soundbar speakers in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 360-degree render surfaces online; confirms previous leaks

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 360-degree render surfaces online; confirms previous leaks

Checking out recent reports around leaks, the company may opt for a flatter display on the front instead of curves. In addition, Samsung has also likely opted for a triple camera setup on the back. Beyond this, the company plans to feature a somewhat clean look with a single camera setup on the front.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 18, 2020 7:07 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Note

Samsung Galaxy Note

19900

Android OS, v2.3.5 (Gingerbread)
Dual-core 1.4 GHz ARM Cortex-A9
8 MP, 3264x2448 pixels

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Huawei P Smart Plus EMUI 9.1 update rolling out
News
Huawei P Smart Plus EMUI 9.1 update rolling out
Apple iPhone assembler Pegatron to set up plant in India

News

Apple iPhone assembler Pegatron to set up plant in India

Motorola Moto G9 Play with Snapdragon 662 SoC spotted on Geekbench

News

Motorola Moto G9 Play with Snapdragon 662 SoC spotted on Geekbench

OnePlus Nord design details out with two color options; spotted on Geekbench

News

OnePlus Nord design details out with two color options; spotted on Geekbench

Nubia chief teases Red Magic 5S, could launch soon

News

Nubia chief teases Red Magic 5S, could launch soon

Most Popular

Vivo X50 Pro Review

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review

Realme C11 First Impressions

Sony WF-XB700 TWS review

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature gaming-centric features

Screen sharing comes to Facebook Messenger on mobile

Huawei P Smart Plus EMUI 9.1 update rolling out

Apple iPhone assembler Pegatron to set up plant in India

Motorola Moto G9 Play with Snapdragon 662 SoC spotted on Geekbench

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature gaming-centric features

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature gaming-centric features
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 360-degree render surfaces online

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 360-degree render surfaces online
Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Features

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown
Best Phone with Big Screen in India

Top Products

Best Phone with Big Screen in India
Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Moto G9 Play स्मार्टफोन Geekbench पर हुआ स्पॉट, इस बार 4GB रैम के साथ होगा लॉन्च

OnePlus Nord में होगी 90Hz डिस्प्ले, 12GB RAM और Google Phone एप, 21 July को होगा लॉन्च

OnePlus Nord के बैक में होंगे 4 कैमरा और 2 सेल्फी कैमरा, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

Samsung Galaxy M51 फोन Bluetooth SIG पर मॉडल नंबर SM-M515F के साथ स्पॉट, 7 हजार mAh की होगी बैटरी

Best Daily 1.5GB Data Plans July : जानें जियो, एयरटेल या वोडाफोन किसका प्लान है सबसे बेस्ट

Latest Videos

Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup
Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review: An all-round performer

Reviews

Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review: An all-round performer
Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible

Reviews

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible
OnePlus 8 Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Camera Review

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature gaming-centric features
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature gaming-centric features
Screen sharing comes to Facebook Messenger on mobile

News

Screen sharing comes to Facebook Messenger on mobile
Huawei P Smart Plus EMUI 9.1 update rolling out

News

Huawei P Smart Plus EMUI 9.1 update rolling out
Apple iPhone assembler Pegatron to set up plant in India

News

Apple iPhone assembler Pegatron to set up plant in India
Motorola Moto G9 Play with Snapdragon 662 SoC spotted on Geekbench

News

Motorola Moto G9 Play with Snapdragon 662 SoC spotted on Geekbench

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers