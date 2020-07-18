Smartphone maker Samsung is preparing to launch its much-anticipated flagship smartphone the Galaxy Note 20 in the market. The company has already indicated that it will launch the device in its Samsung Unpacked event on August 5. As per past reports, the company has already teased as well as accidentally leaked information around the smartphone. Talking about the accidental leak, the company posted a render of the smartphone on its Ukraine website. After the leak, we also saw several hands-on photos and videos showcasing the device. Just a couple of hours back, leaker Evan Blass also posted the high-quality 360-degree render of the smartphone. Keeping all these leaks aside, Samsung has posted a new teaser likely hinting at new features. Let’s check out the latest information around this teaser post about Samsung Galaxy Note 20 here. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 360-degree render surfaces online; confirms previous leaks

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 teaser; details

Diving straight into the teaser, Samsung India just posted a new video photo hinting at the upcoming launch. The company shared the 12-second long teaser on its official Twitter and Instagram accounts. Looking at the teaser video it looks like the company is hinting at some gaming-centric features on Note 20. We are not sure if these features will be limited to software-based features or materialize in hardware accessories. Inspecting the teaser, a drop of metallic liquid drops from the top of the frame. This drop then divides into console-like D-pad and buttons. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M01s with 6.2-inch display, and MediaTek Helio P22 launched for Rs. 9,999

Considering the multitude of flagship devices in the market with gaming-centric features, this move is expected. In fact, this may help the company not launch a dedicated “gaming smartphone”. A number of companies like Asus, Nubia, Black Shark, and more have focused on making smartphones for gamers. Also Read - Samsung launches Sound Tower, soundbar speakers in India

The power to play from anywhere. Guess what we are introducing at Unpacked in the comments below using #SamsungEvent. Tag five friends to win* Galaxy Buds+.

Get ready for Unpacked Live on August 5, 2020 at 7:30PM. T&C apply: https://t.co/0AqVakXyhj#ContestAlert pic.twitter.com/7Dykg9wpOn — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) July 17, 2020

Checking out recent reports around leaks, the company may opt for a flatter display on the front instead of curves. In addition, Samsung has also likely opted for a triple camera setup on the back. Beyond this, the company plans to feature a somewhat clean look with a single camera setup on the front.

