Samsung is yet to start selling the Galaxy Note 20 series in India. But the company has already launched a new color variant of the phone for buyers in the country. The new option lines up alongside the Mystic Bronze and Mystic Green colors which were announced earlier by the brand. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 get Alt Z Life software update in India

The Blue color variant was first spotted for the South Korean market a few weeks back, and we’re glad that India is also getting a taste of this color. This is the first time when Samsung has offered the Galaxy Note 20 in myriad colorful options. Prior to this, you either had a black or transparent color called Aura. But it’s not just Samsung that is now looking at other color options. Even OnePlus and Apple have offered the 8 Pro and iPhone 11 in bright colors like green and yellow respectively. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to release in India on August 28, reveals Amazon listing

Earlier this week, Amazon India has tipped the Galaxy Note 20 series to be available by end of this month. The listing page had revealed the launch date of August 28 for both smartphones in the country. The Galaxy Note 20 starts at Rs 77,999, whereas the higher-end Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a starting price of Rs 1,04,999. Pre-booking offers include a cashback Rs 9,000 with the Note 20 Ultra, a cashback of Rs 6,000 with the standard Note 20 as well as an additional discount of Rs 5,000 upon exchange of an old smartphone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S10 available for less than Rs 50,000 on Amazon: Check offers and other details

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specifications

The Galaxy Note 20 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset or the Exynos 990 SoC, depending on the region. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED flat display with support for HDR 10+. Unlike the higher-end model, the onboard 256GB storage is not expandable via microSD. RAM is also scaled down to 8GB.

The standard Note 20 has a 12-megapixel primary camera. Also onboard is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera. The telephoto sensor allows for 3x optical zoom and 30x super digital zoom. For selfies, there is a 10-megapixel camera up front with Dual Pixel AF, 1.22μm pixel size, and f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone has a slightly smaller 4,300mAh battery and the S Pen has an increased latency of 26 milliseconds.

