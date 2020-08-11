comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 20 gets new colour variant in India | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Mystic Blue colour variant launched in India
News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Mystic Blue colour variant launched in India

News

Samsung is likely to start selling the Galaxy Note 20 in the market before end of this month.

  • Published: August 11, 2020 9:19 PM IST
Galaxy-Note20

Samsung is yet to start selling the Galaxy Note 20 series in India. But the company has already launched a new color variant of the phone for buyers in the country. The new option lines up alongside the Mystic Bronze and Mystic Green colors which were announced earlier by the brand. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 get Alt Z Life software update in India

The Blue color variant was first spotted for the South Korean market a few weeks back, and we’re glad that India is also getting a taste of this color. This is the first time when Samsung has offered the Galaxy Note 20 in myriad colorful options. Prior to this, you either had a black or transparent color called Aura. But it’s not just Samsung that is now looking at other color options. Even OnePlus and Apple have offered the 8 Pro and iPhone 11 in bright colors like green and yellow respectively. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to release in India on August 28, reveals Amazon listing

Watch: OnePlus Nord Review

Earlier this week, Amazon India has tipped the Galaxy Note 20 series to be available by end of this month. The listing page had revealed the launch date of August 28 for both smartphones in the country. The Galaxy Note 20 starts at Rs 77,999, whereas the higher-end Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a starting price of Rs 1,04,999. Pre-booking offers include a cashback Rs 9,000 with the Note 20 Ultra, a cashback of Rs 6,000 with the standard Note 20 as well as an additional discount of Rs 5,000 upon exchange of an old smartphone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S10 available for less than Rs 50,000 on Amazon: Check offers and other details

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specifications

The Galaxy Note 20 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset or the Exynos 990 SoC, depending on the region. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED flat display with support for HDR 10+. Unlike the higher-end model, the onboard 256GB storage is not expandable via microSD. RAM is also scaled down to 8GB.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra likely to get under screen camera

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra likely to get under screen camera

The standard Note 20 has a 12-megapixel primary camera. Also onboard is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera. The telephoto sensor allows for 3x optical zoom and 30x super digital zoom. For selfies, there is a 10-megapixel camera up front with Dual Pixel AF, 1.22μm pixel size, and f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone has a slightly smaller 4,300mAh battery and the S Pen has an increased latency of 26 milliseconds.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 11, 2020 9:19 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11

68300

iOS 13
A13 Bionic SoC
Dual - 12MP + 12MP
OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

54999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77999

Android 10
Samsung Exynos 990
12MP + 64MP + 12MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi to launch MIUI 12 in India on August 12
News
Xiaomi to launch MIUI 12 in India on August 12
Xiaomi celebrates 10th anniversary with Mi 10 Ultra launch

News

Xiaomi celebrates 10th anniversary with Mi 10 Ultra launch

Redmi K30 Ultra launched with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+

News

Redmi K30 Ultra launched with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+

Mi 10 Ultra likely to pack an under screen camera

News

Mi 10 Ultra likely to pack an under screen camera

Xiaomi adds new features to MIUI Gallery in MIUI 12

News

Xiaomi adds new features to MIUI Gallery in MIUI 12

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Review

Realme 6i Review

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung brings Galaxy Note 20 Blue colour variant to India

Xiaomi to launch MIUI 12 in India on August 12

Xiaomi celebrates 10th anniversary with Mi 10 Ultra launch

Redmi K30 Ultra launched with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+

Mi 10 Ultra likely to pack an under screen camera

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Why micro-credit is what India needs right now

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra India release set for August 28

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra India release set for August 28
Smartphones with curved display that are launched in 2020

Top Products

Smartphones with curved display that are launched in 2020
Best Phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Top Products

Best Phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Top Phones with best performance

Top Products

Top Phones with best performance
Best Phone to support 5G in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone to support 5G in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo का सस्ता फोन Vivo Y1s लॉन्च, 2 कैमरा, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC फोन की जानें कीमत

Realme के 2 नए स्मार्टफोन मॉडल नंबर RMX2151 और RMX2176 के साथ स्पॉट, बैक में होंगे 4 कैमरा!

OnePlus ने HydrogenOS 11 को नए फीचर्स के साथ पेश किया, OxygenOS 11 में मिलेंगे ये फीचर्स!

Airtel अपने यूजर्स को फ्री दे रही है 1GB हाई स्पीड डाटा और अनलिमिटिड कॉलिंग, जानें ऑफर

Batman-Arkham Series: Studio Rocksteady ने अनाउंस किया नया Suicide Squad गेम, 22 अगस्त को होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Features

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Realme 6i Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6i Camera Review
How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?

News

Samsung brings Galaxy Note 20 Blue colour variant to India
News
Samsung brings Galaxy Note 20 Blue colour variant to India
Xiaomi to launch MIUI 12 in India on August 12

News

Xiaomi to launch MIUI 12 in India on August 12
Xiaomi celebrates 10th anniversary with Mi 10 Ultra launch

News

Xiaomi celebrates 10th anniversary with Mi 10 Ultra launch
Redmi K30 Ultra launched with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+

News

Redmi K30 Ultra launched with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+
Mi 10 Ultra likely to pack an under screen camera

News

Mi 10 Ultra likely to pack an under screen camera

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers