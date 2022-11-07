Samsung has released the latest One UI 5.0 update for its 2o20 flagships, Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The update is based on the Android 13 OS and it brings several new features including a fresh design. Also Read - Apple's first foldable device won't be a phone, says Samsung

Currently, the Galaxy Note 20 5G and Note 20 Ultra 5G models in Switzerland are getting the latest update. The firmware version of the update is N98XBXXU5GVJE.

The 4G Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra models in Switzerland are receiving the update with firmware version N980FXXU5GVJE. Although the update is currently only limited to Switzerland, it is expected to reach rest of the Europe soon.

If you reside in the aforesaid region, you should receive the update notification. You can also check for the update manually by heading to Settings > Software update. Once you see the update, download it and install it.

Thankfully, this is a stable update so it shouldn’t have any major bugs. On the contrary, you are expected to get a revamped user interface and new features. It also brings the October security patch.

Recently, the Galaxy S22 received a stable update in the US and it’s good to see that it’s already here for Samsung’s 2020 flagships.

Quick recap of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra was the brand’s last Note flagship. The smartphone has a large 6.9-inch display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ and Exynos 990 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It boasts a triple camera system with a 108MP main lens and two 12MP sensors for ultra-wide and telephoto shots. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

At the time of launch, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra was released with Android 10 out of the box. Now that it is getting the stable Android 13, this will be its third OS update.