Samsung is all set to launch the new Galaxy Note 20 series in less than a few weeks. This year's event is expected to feature five new products. And now reports say the brand is going to bundle 25W chargers with its flagship series. The new update comes via reliable tipster Roland Quandt, who tweeted the details earlier this week.

This development, however, comes as a surprise to most of us, because hardware specifications suggest, Galaxy Note 20 will offer 45W charging. So, if Samsung is indeed going to bundle the new Notes with 25W fast chargers in the box. This means the company is looking to make extra money from people buying its faster charger unit.

This is a trick from Apple's playback, which has continued to bundle slow charger with its iPhones. And if people are really keen on fast charging their device, they were expected to spend the extra quid or two to upgrade. Most Android phones these days offer a minimum of 18W chargers in the box these days. In fact, some brands like Oppo or Realme have already come up with charging solutions at 65W or even 120W.

And for Samsung to pair its latest, high-end product with a mere 25W charger doesn’t look good on the brand. Especially, when buyers are going to spend over $1000 (Rs 75,000 approx) to get their hands on the new Notes. Could this be a deal-breaker for many of you there? We’ll know in a couple of weeks’ time.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked launch details

The Korean company is gearing up to introduce the Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Tab S7 series, Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live at the event next month. Ahead of the launch, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series has already leaked in the form of renders, hands-on images, and videos.

