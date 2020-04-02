Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ appears on Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series seems to be on track to launch in the month of August. The Galaxy Note 20+ has now appeared on benchmark, revealing earliest details of the product. The device bearing model number SM-N986U has popped up on Geekbench. The listing shows some of the key specifications of the device. It reveals that this device runs Android 10 out of the box and has been tested with 8GB of RAM onboard.

We should see either a 12GB RAM or a 16GB RAM variant if the specs of Galaxy S20 series is any indication. The big new here being that the device is listed with the motherboard “kona”, which corresponds to Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. However, this chip might be the unannounced Snapdragon 865+, an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 865. The listing shows the CPU has a clock frequency of 3.09GHz, which is higher the clock frequency of SD865, which maxes out at 2.84GHz.

If this turns out to be true then we are looking at the US version of Galaxy Note 20+. The Galaxy Note 10+ 5G sold in the US has model number SM-N976U and this appears to be its successor. The Geekbench listing shows modest gains in terms of performance. It scored 985 in single-core test and 3,220 in the multi-core test. Since the device would be a prototype at this stage, we might see further improvements in performance.

The Galaxy Note20 + will use the Snapdragon 865+ processor. Why do you say this? Because from the Geekbench results, we found that the processor’s large core frequency is as high as 3.09GHz, and the 865 frequency is 2.84GHz, so we have reasons to think that it is 865+ . pic.twitter.com/I9bU87RPRD — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 2, 2020

With the COVID-19 outbreak, smartphone makers are not sharing their future product roadmap. Samsung has not said anything about the Galaxy Note 20 series. However, it is safe to assume that Note 20 series will debut in August if the situation is improved around the world. There are already reports that the Galaxy S20 series sales have been lower than that of Galaxy S10 series. It is not clear whether Samsung would jeopardize the sales of Galaxy S20 series with the new Note series.