Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ renders leak ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ CAD renders hint at an incremental update with minor design tweaks

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ are expected to launch via an online event in August.

  • Published: May 25, 2020 12:00 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ CAD Renders

Photo: Pigtou

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is expected to feature a design similar to that of its predecessor. The Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ are expected to launch in August via a virtual event. Ahead of the launch, the Galaxy Note 20 appeared in the form of CAD renders last week. Now, the Galaxy Note 20+ has also appeared in the form of CAD renders. These renders confirm that Samsung is not planning major design changes to the lineup this year. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 renders leaked online

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ leak reveals design details

The CAD renders posted by Pigtou in collaboration with @Xleaks7 shows a familiar design. It reports that the Galaxy Note 20+ will jump to a 6.9-inch curved display with center punch-hole design. It is tipped to measure 165 x 77.2 x 7.6mm in dimensions. In comparison, the Galaxy Note 20 is rumored to measure 161.8 x 75.3 x 8.5mm in dimensions with a 6.7-inch display. The design does hint at the bezels being thinner than last year’s Galaxy Note 10 lineup. These leaks suggest that Galaxy Note 20+ will be an incremental update with minor design tweaks and changes under the hood. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series to be unveiled in online-only event

In terms of design change, the Galaxy Note 20+ render shows the S-Pen slot being shifted to the left. There is a microphone, USB Type-C port and a speaker at the bottom. The render also shows that the volume and power buttons are recessed inside the enclosure of the device. On the back, the camera module is placed at the top left corner. The three image sensors seem to have a silver ring and the third one is tipped to be a periscope lens. One can also see a 3D ToF lens below the LED flash unit. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series could feature displays with 120Hz variable refresh rate support

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ appears on Geekbench, hints at Snapdragon 865+ SoC

We are probably looking at a camera setup similar to the one seen on the Galaxy S20 Ultra this year. There are rumors that the Galaxy S20+ will debut with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 992 depending on markets. It is also likely to feature a 120Hz display like the Galaxy S20 series. By offering curved displays on Galaxy Note 20 series, Samsung might be offering distinction with Galaxy S20 lineup. It needs to be seen whether Samsung announces them in August as usual or delays them due to COVID-19 disruption.

  Published Date: May 25, 2020 12:00 PM IST

