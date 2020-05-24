comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 20 renders leaked online | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 renders leaked online

The phone will be launching in an online-only event alongside the Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

  Published: May 24, 2020 12:59 PM IST
render-20

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 render has leaked online, which gives information about possible specifications and design of this phone series. This is the first time when a render of this smartphone has come out. According to the render, this smartphone will be slightly larger in size than the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. Also Read - Samsung Bixby Vision gets quick reader, color detector and more

The leak report also suggests the Galaxy Note will come with display of 6.7 inch. The screen will also get a little punch hole in the middle of the phone. The bezel of the phone looks quite thin in the shared picture. The power button and volume rockers are present on the right side of the device. At the bottom, Samsung has given USB Type C port, speaker grill and S Pen slot in this alleged photo. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A31 tipped to launch in June first week in India

The phone rear design looks very much like the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. The report states that this smartphone will be of 161.8 x 75.3 x 8.5mm size. The Galaxy Note 20 series is promising to be a power-packed, feature-loaded device. The upcoming series will get QHD display with 120Hz refresh-rate supporting screen, with the variable refresh rate. Also Read - Samsung and Facebook partner to enable offline retailers go Digital in India

As we’ve usually seen, the Note 20 series will be offered with Snapdragon 865 or Exynos chipset depending on different markets.This processor is expected to be paired with 16GB RAM. Samsung had started mass production of the 16GB RAM earlier this year. Which is why many believe the company will use it in large numbers from here on. And with the Note series, Samsung could take its spec battle to another level.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy S20+ First Look

Talking about the launch of this smartphone, Samsung is likely to launch two smartphone models Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+. This will be unveiled at Samsung’s first online-only launch event in the coming months. In addition to the Galaxy Note 20, Samsung is expected to launch the brand new Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G as well.

