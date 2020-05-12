South Korean tech giant Samsung’s next big smartphone launch is definitely the flagship Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series. The new Note series devices are often some of the most powerful Android phones in their class, as we saw with the Note 10 series. The new Note 20 is now rumored to feature a new feature Samsung, however, has not yet completely explored. That will be a 120Hz refresh-rate supporting screen, with the variable refresh rate. Also Read - Intel, TSMC and Samsung could soon build chipset production factories in the USA: WSJ

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series was the brand's first to bring 120Hz displays into the game. However, these screens could only operate at 120Hz in FHD+ resolution, not the maximum QHD+ resolution that the phone can offer. This move is likely planned to minimize battery drain. The combination of a QHFD+ resolution and a screen that refreshes twice as fast is enough to bring the battery down pretty quickly.

However, the issue might have been solved on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, thanks to variable refresh rate technology. As per Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, the Galaxy Note 20 series will feature "LTPO" (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) backplane technology. This can be used with newer OLED panels.

This provides a lot of power-saving (as per IHS Markit, yielding about 5-15 percent). Further, it enables support for true variable refresh rate switching. That means the Galaxy Note 20 series will be the first smartphones with an LTPO-backed OLED panel.

Current smartphones that feature OLED panels with higher refresh rates can only switch between preset modes manually. Usually, this means either 60Hz or 90Hz, or 60Hz or 120Hz. Some phones like the Asus ROG gaming phone support all three of these modes. However, there is no automated process to bring the refresh rate down for apps that anyway do not support it. This means users pointlessly use 120Hz in unsupported apps, draining their batteries in the process. The variable refresh rate would allow significant power savings.