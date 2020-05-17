comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series could get 16GB RAM | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series could get 16GB RAM

The new Galaxy Note phones will be offered with Snapdragon or Exynos processor and S Pen will feature as always.

  • Published: May 17, 2020 1:14 PM IST
samsung galaxy note 10 plus review aura glow

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series could pack a 16GB RAM. According to a report by SamMobile, this will be the standard variant for both Galaxy Note 20 and the Note 20+ this year. Samsung had started mass production of the 16GB RAM earlier this year. Which is why many believe the company will use it in large numbers from here on. We’ve already seen the 5G variant of the Galaxy S20 Ultra come with 16GB RAM variant. But with the Note series, Samsung could take its spec battle to another level. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series could feature displays with 120Hz variable refresh rate support

The Galaxy Note 20 series is promising to be a power-packed, feature-loaded device. The upcoming series will get QHD display with 120Hz refresh-rate supporting screen, with the variable refresh rate. This will ensure using the phone’s display doesn’t drain the battery quickly. As we’ve usually seen, the Note 20 series will be offered with Snapdragon 865 or Exynos chipset depending on different markets. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Fold 2 launch window revealed by brand

Samsung recently faced quite a bit of criticism after reviewers pointed out the huge performance difference between both the processors. This even reportedly led to a petition being filed by people asking Samsung to stop making Exynos processors. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature a 4,000mAh battery; similar to what we saw on Galaxy S20

The new Exynos 992 will likely fill the gap in performance. Reports suggest that the processor will be based on the 6nm architecture, which will be more efficient than the 7nm architecture used on the Samsung Exynos 990 chipset.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy S20+ First Look

The phone could feature new set of cameras at the back, but no details have been shared as of now. But it has been suggested the phone could pack 4000mAh battery, which was earlier seen with the Galaxy S20 series this year. We could see both the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Fold 2 launch in August 2020. Stay tuned for more updates on the Galaxy Note 20 series.

Story Timeline

