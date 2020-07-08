comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series launch confirmed for August 5 | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series launch confirmed for August 5

Samsung is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series along with a successor to the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

  Published: July 8, 2020 9:11 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra leaked render

Samsung today announced that its next major Galaxy Unpacked event will be taking place on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Samsung is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series along with a successor to the Samsung Galaxy Fold. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 could be the name of Galaxy Fold successor

Samsung hasn’t revealed much in the teaser itself. However, the hints on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra that we did get, align with the recent leaks of the device we saw. Apart from that, not a lot about the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series is known as of now. However, thanks to the one leak we have so far, we know that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will supposedly feature a triple rear camera array. This may include a periscope-style lens, There is also a fourth sensor visible which could be a 3D ToF sensor. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20, Google Pixel phones get July security update

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 expected specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. Just like the Galaxy S20 series will come with 5G support, 120Hz refresh rate. Being a Galaxy Note series device, the phone will also feature an S-Pen too. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M01s spotted on official website, reveals 3GB RAM variant

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be the highest variant of the series and the most expensive. The device could have a 4500 mAh battery and a 108MP primary camera with 50X digital zoom. Reports suggest Note 20 series will also be the first to use the new Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset.

The Galaxy Note 20 would come apparently come with Full HD+ resolution and a conventional refresh rate of 60Hz. While the Note 20+ and Note 20 Ultra will be arriving with 120Hz LTPO displays that will offer Quad HD+ resolution.

We have already seen indications of a similar rectangular camera setup on the top left corner in past leaks. Inspecting the design we can see a triple camera setup along with a dual-LED flash unit and another sensor. The renders also showcased the S PEN with the usual nib, button, and more.

In terms of pricing, expect the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ to cost between Rs 65,000 to Rs 80,000. While the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra could end up being the pricier of the lot with a sub 1 lakh price tag.

Best Sellers